It is time for Team BF Motorsport to get back on track. Over the past weekend, the team was involved in the Italian Cup on the Misano Adriatico track, with Alberto Rodio and the Fabiani-Bergonzini duo, with the latter victim of a contact in Race 1.

Splendid second position for Rodio, who after a very hot race managed to take home an excellent second place. Too bad for Fabiani, penalized for excessive cuts on the track.

Weekend dedicated to TCR Italy on the Roman circuit of Vallelunga, where the turning point of the championship will be staged.

Eric Brigliadori, arrives on the Roman track as leader of the classification. There are two points of advantage over the direct opponent.

To date, the BF Motorsport driver’s roadmap reflects what was positive in his first season in 2020.

At Vallelunga, the competition will not stand by and the ranking is very short, with five drivers competing for the Italian title.

The weekend program includes two free practice sessions on Saturday morning and qualifying in the afternoon starting at 16.00 over a distance of twenty-five minutes. Both races will be on Sunday, with race 1 at 13.00 on the distance of 30 ‘+ 1 lap. Green light for race 2 at 15.00.

Imerio Brigliadori, Team Owner: “Definitely challenging weekend, Vallelunga as well as being the halfway point of the season, can be fundamental for the fight for the title. Fast and above all technical circuit, where we arrive with the leadership of the standings. The top five are very close together and it will be important to take home as many points as possible “.

Eric Brigliadori: “I’m ready for the weekend and I can say I’m calm with regards to the team and the car. A very tough season with a short classification and five drivers to fight for the title. It won’t be easy but I will try to keep my concentration on what is the ultimate goal “.