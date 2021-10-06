Nicola Baldan was credited with the second place obtained in Race 2 of TCR Italy in Imola on 5 September last.

Meeting at lunchtime on Friday, the ACI Sport Court of Appeal discussed and accepted the complaint presented by the Venetian driver and his team, Target Competition, about the 5 “penalty imposed on him for a variant cut to the” Tamburello ” “during the second round staged on the Santerno.

In a really hot post-event, Baldan had been sanctioned by the commissioners on charges of having unduly gained positions in the episode, slipping his Hyundai i30 N from the place of honor to seventh place in the final standings.

Fortunately, the leaders of the Italian tourism championship did not make the same “mistake” as last season, when they reached the last race with the assignment of a sub-judice title, managing to reach a sentence before the end of the season. current vintage.

Next weekend, at Mugello, the two final races of the 2021 season will be held and, with the readmission of Baldan to second place in Imola, clearly the championship ranking will also undergo important changes.

Confirmed the success on that occasion obtained by Kevin Ceccon (Team Aggressive Italia), what changes with the reintegration of the 2017 Champion behind the Bergamo is that Mattias Vahtel (ALM Motorsport / JAS) drops to third place, but above all that down from the podium ends Salvatore Tavano (Scuderia del Girasole by Cupra Racing), with Eric Brigliadori (BF Motorsport) to find himself fifth.

Nicola Baldan, Target Competition, Hyundai i30 N TCR Photo by: ACI Sport

In terms of scores, for Baldan it is a coup because it means gaining 17 lengths that take him to the first provisional place with 307 total, while Tavano loses 3 and slips second to 295.

Mathematically, Antti Buri (Target Competition) is also still in the running for the laurel at 286, Ceccon at 285 and Brigliadori, who however, with this latest update, loses 3 to 263.

We were saying provisional, however, because we must take into account the fact that each driver has two discards available, considering only the best 10 results obtained over 12 races.

In this case, if we wanted to redo the counts, to date it would be Baldan himself who would have to transfer 43 points, while Tavano would take 11, Buri and Brigliadori 13, and Ceccon 4. And the relative ranking would be captained again by Tavano at 284, followed by from Ceccon to 281, Buri to 273, Baldan to 264 and Brigliadori to 250.

With the scores assigned to the Top 10 of the Qualification (on a scale of 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1) and the first 15 of the two races (scale 40-35-30-27-24- 21-18-15-13-11-9-7-5-3-1), therefore with a maximum of 90 up for grabs, in Scarperia everything could still be overturned and a breathtaking final not to be missed is expected.