Robin Appelqvist will make his seasonal debut in TCR Italy at the last meeting to be held over the weekend at Mugello.

In Tuscany, the Swede will drive an Elite Motorsport Volkswagen Golf GTI to try to be the protagonist in the DSG Class of the tricolor tourism series.

Appelqvist had already driven the same vehicle a couple of years ago when there was the round of the then TCR DSG Endurance in Scarperia, followed by the team headed by Nicola Novaglio.

“I am really happy for this opportunity – says the 29-year-old Nordic – I am finally back at the wheel of a racing car after more than two years of hiatus due to the pandemic and I am pleased to be able to do it with Elite Motorsport”.

“After a long stop I’ll have to get the rust off my back, the goal is to be fast and consistent all weekend.”