ALM Motorsport confirms its commitment to TCR Italy also for the 2022 season.

The news was in the air and almost obvious, especially after the entry of Ruben Volt and Mattias Vahtel among the young people kept an eye on by JAS Motorsport, which builds the Honda Civic Type R that will lead the two Estonians in the tricolor tourism series.

“I will give my all to get my first win in TCR Italy and I hope to be able to fight for the Top3,” said Volt.

Vahtel adds: “We are fast enough to be able to fight for the top, at least from what we saw in the pre-season tests last week. Let’s see how things will go in the first race and in the rest of the season.”

Mattias Vahtel, ALM Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR Photo by: ACI Sport

After the good things show on their debut last year, the team will also add a third Japanese car for Antti Rammo.

“I still have a lot to learn from Mattias and Ruben – explains their compatriot – It will be a year full of emotions. I have a lot of experience in other categories, but getting to know the new car and the team will take some time. I’ll do my best to keep up with the young people. “