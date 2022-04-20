The 2022 of TCR Italy opens at the weekend in Monza with the first two races of a season that promises to be once again very close.

As we have become accustomed to in recent years, the wait to get to know all the participants on the grid of the tricolor tourism series lasted up to a few hours from the green light, which could have happened much earlier, giving more visibility and in a constant manner. during the winter how such a fun, open and hard-fought championship deserves.

The latest confirmations of registrations, even these now discounted and on everyone’s lips for some time, are those of Federico Paolino, Nicola Guida and Raffaele Gurrieri, who continue the adventure with the Scuderia del Girasole.

While from the first two we expect high level results being in the second season with the Cupra Leon Competición, as far as the Sicilian – disabled – is concerned, there is great curiosity in understanding how he will be able to get along with the Spanish half, after having led for a couple of championships the old version of the Cupra.

Raffaele Gurrieri, Scuderia del Girasole by Cupra Racing, Cupra Leon Competición TCR Photo by: ACI Sport

TCR Italy is also very interesting for international riders, so much so that Gilles Colombani and Stéphane Ventaja have chosen it as a new challenge after taking part in TCR Europe in 2020-2021.

The French couple followed by Team Clairet will have an old Cupra and an Audi RS 3 LMS respectively in their hands, finding their former colleague Sylvain Pussier, armed with the new Leon Competición prepared by his team.

In 2022 there will be five to attack the title of the DSG Class, with the previously announced Sabatino Di Mare (Scuderia Vesuvio / DMP Motors), Rodolfo Massaro (Elite Motorsport) and Steven Giacon (Tecnodom Sport) joined at the last moment by Mauro Trentin, who will drive the Elite Motorsport Audi and the veteran Giorgio Fantilli, already seen in action last year with the 6ix Engineering Cupra.

In total there were 32 entries for the ACI Sport competition, indicating that for the first time we will also see Tecnodom Sport’s Fiat Tipo TCR on the track, homologated and ready to make its debut with Jonathan Giacon in the cockpit.

Jonathan Giacon, Tecnodom Sport, Fiat Tipo TCR Photo by: Tazio Nuvolari Circuit – Cervesina

TCR Italy – Registered for the 2022 Season

3 Raffaele Gurrieri (Scuderia del Girasole, Cupra Leon Competición)

4 Salvatore Tavano (Scuderia del Girasole, Cupra Leon Competición)

6 Jonathan Giacon (Tecnodom Sport, FIAT Tipo)

8 Denis Babuin (Planet Rally / Bolza Corse, Audi RS 3 LMS)

9 Matteo Poloni (BF Motorsport, Audi RS 3 LMS)

10 Federico Paolino (Scuderia del Girasole, Cupra Leon Competición)

11 Damiano Reduzzi (Trico WRT, Hyundai i30 N)

12 Rubén Fernández (RC2 Junior Team, Audi RS 3 LMS TCR)

14 Marco Iannotta (MM Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R FK7)

19 Felipe Fernández (RC2 Junior Team, Cupra Leon Competición)

20 Francesca Raffaele (Target Competition, Hyundai i30 N)

21 Nicola Guida (Scuderia del Girasole, Cupra Leon Competición)

22 Niels Langeveld (Target Competition, Hyundai Elantra N)

23 Mattias Vahtel (ALM Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R FK7)

27 Ruben Volt (ALM Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R FK7)

31 Kevin Ceccon (Aggressive Team Italia, Hyundai Elantra N)

33 Carlo Tamburini (MM Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R FK7)

37 Sergio López (RC2 Junior Team, Cupra Leon Competición)

39 Antti Rammo (ALM Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R FK7)

44 Michele Imberti (CRM Motorsport, Hyundai i30 N)

47 Ettore Carminati (CRM Motorsport, Hyundai i30 N)

56 Cesare Brusa (Target Competition, Hyundai i30 N)

62 Jack Young (MM Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R FK7)

66 Gilles Colombani (Team Clairet, Cupra TCR)

67 Stéphane Ventaja (Team Clairet, Audi RS 3 LMS)

74 Edoardo Cappello (Aggressive Team Italia, Hyundai Elantra N)

77 Sylvain Pussier (SP Compétition, Cupra Leon Competición)

81 Sabatino Di Mare (Scuderia Vesuvio / DMP Motorsport, Cupra TCR DSG)

85 Rodolfo Massaro (Elite Motorsport, Audi RS 3 LMS DSG)

90 Mauro Trentin (Elite Motorsport, Audi RS 3 LMS DSG)

96 Steven Giacon (Tecnodom Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS DSG)

99 Giorgio Fantilli (PRO Race / Six Engineering, Cupra TCR DSG)