Strong reasons, make strong actions. The thought of William Shakespeare seems to have contaminated Semp TCL executives, who announced news for the Brazilian market last week, at a pomp event in São Paulo for partners and suppliers. The reasons for the disclosure here are many. First, because Brazil is a naturally strategic market due to its size (215 million inhabitants) and its consumption potential, with the highest GDP in the region (R$ 9.9 trillion in 2022, according to the IBGE). Secondly, the country is considered by the company as an avenue for growth, which is important for recovering gains. TCL’s global revenue closed at US$ 9.09 billion in 2022, less than the R$ 9.53 billion recorded in 2021, the highest in the company’s history.

Sales for the year before last were double that of 2016, when they reached US$ 4.24 billion. Now with the world stabilizing after three years of the pandemic, the company is betting its chips on emerging markets to move forward. And that’s where the actions in Brazil come in. There were three most important signs that the Chinese are interested in capturing market share here: the presence of the global president, Juan Du, at the event, sponsorship of the Copa Comnebol Libertadores da América and entry into the Brazilian white goods market with advances in premium products in the sectors of television, air conditioning, smartphones and wearables. “We are confident that, in 2023, we will achieve excellent results in the country”, said Yue Haiping, CEO of SEMP TCL in Brazil.

TCL is the second largest global brand of smart TVs, according to Omdia, with 23.7 million sets sold last year, which represents a share of 11.7%, tied with LG.

In the first position is Samsung, with 19.6%. In Latin America and Brazil, the Chinese company ranks third among the largest television players. According to Carlos Li, vice-president of overseas business for the TCL Group and CEO of TCL Latam, “the big bet to maintain this pace, conquering more and more space, is to invest more in the Brazilian and Latin American markets”. “In addition to strategic investments, in innovation and experiences.”

To gain visibility, TCL expands its marketing investments in Latin America, which has its main focus on Brazil. The company sponsors referees from the men’s, women’s and under-20 national teams of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and has as its ambassador the player Rodrygo Goes, from the national team and from Real Madrid. Now, the brand sponsors the most important football tournament on the continent, Libertadores, in a contract that runs from 2023 to 2026 – the amounts were not disclosed. The logo will be present on the referees’ shirts, field billboards and must have tickets to activate its customers around the world. Globally, it also has partnerships with Neymar, surfer Gabriel Medina, the Minnesota Timberwolves of the American Basketball League (NBA), tournaments from the Call of Duty game franchise and other initiatives.

NEWS Being present in the consumer’s mind aims at converting your products into sales. Among the novelties that reach the domestic market from the second half are models of refrigerators and washing machines, which inaugurate the company’s white goods portfolio. The French Door C512CD and Side by Side C513SB refrigerators, in addition to the Lava e Seca C310WDS, with a capacity of 11 kg for washing and 7 kg for drying, are among the releases. For the television line-up, the company focuses on Mini LED technology and large screen products. Highlight for the TCL QLED TV 4K C735, available in 98”, the largest in the market and global sales leader. According to data from the GFK consultancy, the premium market moves US$ 2.5 billion in Latin America, with growth of 363% in the television business in 2022, compared to 2021.

The Portuguese Rui Agapito, regional account director and head of Insights at GFK in Latin America, points out that TCL has moved from the mainstream quadrant to the powerbrands. It means that it has been leading trends, with technology embedded in products with greater added value. “In the last year, the brand gained 17% market strength in Brazil”, said Agapito. Read more sales and higher billing in this percentage ratio.

New TCL products in the soundbar (with the S522W) and air conditioning (with the arrival of the TCL FreshIN Series Inverter model, with sophisticated design and voice control) also arrive on the physical and virtual retail shelves around here. The mobile niche is a special case. With the 40 series smartphones (TCL 40R 5G and TCL 40SE), the brand aims to gain a 5% share in the country — today it is a trait —, occupying the space left by LG, which ended the manufacture of devices a little over a year ago. . This local market is led by Samsung, with 41.9% of the slice, followed by Morotola, with 20.6%, and Apple, with 18.3%, and Xiaomi, with 13.2%, according to February data. from Stacounter. The TCL Nxtwear S smartglass is another novelty launched in the country.

Last year, the company inaugurated an air conditioner factory in Manaus (AM), with an annual production capacity of 500,000 units. The forecast is to double that number over the next three years, according to the projection of Carlos Li, CEO of the company in Latin America. The Manauara plant adds to an existing one in the capital of Amazonas and another in Cajamar (SP). With the expansion of the portfolio and projection of increased sales, the concern is about the brand’s technical assistance network. Felipe Fay, CEO of Semp Amazonas (responsible for the manufacturing part) and an important shareholder of the company, stated that he is aware of this issue. “Technical assistance evolves as we increase our presence in the market.” With strong reasons for that. And strong actions. As Shakespeare teaches.