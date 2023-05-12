TCL presented for the Italian market the new models of the QLED 4K C64 series with Game Master, FreeSync, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision). The C64 Series is available in 43 inch, 50”, 55”, 65”, 75” and 85” sizes. “Guided by our motto, Inspire Greatness, we are thrilled to introduce our first QLED TVs of 2023 in Europe,” said Frédéric Langin, Chief Commercial Officer of TCL Europe, “We are confident that our new TVs will meet consumer expectations, offering premium technology and interconnected entertainment solutions at affordable prices.” TCL has equipped these displays with Quantum Dot technology, with brightness reaching up to 450 nits.

The C64 Series offers an optimized gaming experience thanks to TCL’s latest Game Accelerator technology to convert the panel frequency from 60Hz to 120Hz and allow you to play the latest generation titles. The new C64 series is equipped with Google TV which allows users to have a variety of content at their fingertips, available through streaming services. It is also possible to add new content to the Watchlist directly from the smartphone, so that the recommendations are always up to date. In addition, there is Hands-Free voice control with integrated Google Assistant. Prices start at 499 euros for the 43-inch model up to 1199 euros for the 75-inch one.