TCL presented its new range of 98-inch Smart TVs arriving on the Italian market in partnership with the Italian national football team, represented by two models: the C80 QD-Mini LED 4K Ultra HD and the P74 LED also in this case with 4K Ultra HD resolution, respectively available at the price of 3,999 euros and 2,999 euros.
C80 QD-Mini LED 4K Ultra HD
There C80 seriesalso available in 50″, 55″, 65″, 75″, 85″ formats, is characterized by the presence of a panel that uses Quantum Dot technology which reproduces authentic colors, with billions of shades and shades, and brightness up to 1600 nits and over 1000 control zones.
TCL’s C80 also winks at gamers, thanks to compatibility with HDMI 2.1, ALLM, FreeSync Premium Pro and 120Hz and 144Hz frequencies with VRR. The most demanding can also activate the Game Accelerator mode to reach the 240Hz with Full HD resolution.
Then there is no shortage of Universal support for all HDR formats, including HDR 10+, HLG and Dolby Vision IQ. The 98″ of the C80 Series is also equipped with an ONKYO 2.1 audio system with 40w of power with integrated subwoofer, compatible with Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual: collects a large number of apps and subscriptions, including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch and Apple Airplay 2.
Seen it live the C80 is, obviously, a panel that does not go unnoticed, mainly thanks to the 98-inch diagonal. In an environment capable of welcoming it, the new TCL TV steals the show with its bright colors and excellent black management, thanks to the many control zones that bring the final performance closer to that of OLED. Compatibility with Google TV, moreover, guarantees excellent flexibility of the operating system, thanks to the unrivaled range of applications and services.
P74 LED 4K Ultra HD
The series P74 it is more accessible in terms of costs thanks to the LED panel with 4K HDR Pro, which can still boast 144Hz and 240Hz refresh rates and full compatibility with all HDR formats, including HDR10+ and Dolby Vision IQ. Also in this case there is the Onkyo 2.1 audio system with 40W power with Dolby Atmos. We are talking, in fact, about a spectacular 98-inch panel which list costs 2999 euros, but which if you are careful it is already possible to find for less.
As with the previous model we find equipment that has now become indispensable for every gamer, with HDMI 2.1, ALLM, VRR, FreeSync Premium, Game Bar, while on the services side the Google TV platform offers over 700,000 films and TV series and a large number of supported apps and subscription services.
The P74 is a panel designed to attack a market segment looking for a large TV, spectacular in many respects, but with a decidedly more competitive price than its competitors. Despite the huge cut of the panel, the image quality is high and sufficient to guarantee optimal viewing of video games and 4K content. Traditional TV or old movies might suffer from this cut, but a 98″ LED TV with a 144hz refresh rate wasn’t exactly designed to see the pack game…
