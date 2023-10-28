TCL presented its new range of 98-inch Smart TVs arriving on the Italian market in partnership with the Italian national football team, represented by two models: the C80 QD-Mini LED 4K Ultra HD and the P74 LED also in this case with 4K Ultra HD resolution, respectively available at the price of 3,999 euros and 2,999 euros .

C80 QD-Mini LED 4K Ultra HD

There C80 seriesalso available in 50″, 55″, 65″, 75″, 85″ formats, is characterized by the presence of a panel that uses Quantum Dot technology which reproduces authentic colors, with billions of shades and shades, and brightness up to 1600 nits and over 1000 control zones.

TCL’s C80 also winks at gamers, thanks to compatibility with HDMI 2.1, ALLM, FreeSync Premium Pro and 120Hz and 144Hz frequencies with VRR. The most demanding can also activate the Game Accelerator mode to reach the 240Hz with Full HD resolution.

Then there is no shortage of Universal support for all HDR formats, including HDR 10+, HLG and Dolby Vision IQ. The 98″ of the C80 Series is also equipped with an ONKYO 2.1 audio system with 40w of power with integrated subwoofer, compatible with Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual: collects a large number of apps and subscriptions, including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch and Apple Airplay 2.

Seen it live the C80 is, obviously, a panel that does not go unnoticed, mainly thanks to the 98-inch diagonal. In an environment capable of welcoming it, the new TCL TV steals the show with its bright colors and excellent black management, thanks to the many control zones that bring the final performance closer to that of OLED. Compatibility with Google TV, moreover, guarantees excellent flexibility of the operating system, thanks to the unrivaled range of applications and services.