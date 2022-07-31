On January 1, 1994, the Mexico-United States-Canada Free Trade Agreement was officially put into operation and from the first second it faced national objections: a detachment of the old Castro-socialist guerrilla derived from the 1951-1981 repression decreed in January of 1994 a revolutionary uprising to oppose that decision and declare war on the Mexican State to establish a socialist government. And although it did not jeopardize the viability of the agreement, it did leave a branding of Mexican nationalist sentiment in the face of what the United States has historically meant and the old claim of the mid-nineteenth century when the expanding empire took from Mexico half of its territory.

For better or worse, the trade agreement has worked since then and has benefited Mexico with the possibility of multiplying its foreign trade tenfold, although losing the Mexican opportunity to build a new model of industrial and agricultural development, because the lack of an economic project coherent has left the weight of the trade relationship on primary products. One fact illustrates the failure of the Treaty for Mexico: from 1993 to 2017, the national component of the products that Mexico exports fell from 59% to 37%, that is, the Mexican industrial plant was not up to the competitive challenge.

The decision of the United States last week to announce the presentation of conflicts in special bilateral panels to accuse Mexico of unfair competition for the closure of spaces for the participation of foreign companies in productive areas that have to do with State resources is the most serious stumbling block facing the viability of the 1993 Treaty.

The background of the conflict is located in the Mexican decision to reform the electrical law to close spaces to the participation of foreign companies in the production of this fluid, under the argument that the production of electrical energy is an exclusive matter of the State and the state company Federal Electricity Commission, a law, by the way, that has already been endorsed by the Supreme Court of Justice of Mexico. In recent months, the CFE has canceled contracts and has not approved new ones to give priority to the public company, whose goal is to go from 46% to 54% market dominance.

The specific litigation in electrical matters generally reveals one of the most important tests for the viability of Mexican globalization and the integration of a North American market with the United States and Canada. The attraction of the 1993 agreement was in the absence of Mexican companies –due to lack of capital, technology and functionality– to respond to investment needs. And there is also the fact that the debate on Mexican oil resources will come later, once the electricity disputes are resolved.

What is at stake is the very existence of the Mexican globalization that President Carlos Salinas de Gortari negotiated in 1991-1993 and that implied the exhaustion of the cycle of State control in public activity and the obligation of Mexico to submit to the rules From the market. The US interest was triple: break into companies in Mexico, control production lines and take advantage of a market of 110 million people, but in the background there was also the establishment of a new economic policy that will end the remnants of Mexican revolutionary nationalism.

The third point continues to be the most important in US-Mexico relations. Mexican historical nationalism was always a conflict for the expansion of the United States south of the Rio Grande. And the economic relations of Mexican resistance defined the reference framework for Mexico’s foreign policy in terms of national security. This data was collected by the US ambassador in 1991 in Mexico, John Dimitri Negroponte, in a memorandum addressed to the State Department to hasten the signing of the Treaty as a way to liquidate the economic and geopolitical nationalist remnants of Mexico and facilitate the imposition of the American approaches. Negroponte was one of the most strategic ambassadors in national security of the United States, even involved in that Iran contra scandal when the United States sold weapons to Iran to use those resources in weapons for the Nicaraguan counterrevolution. As if that were not enough, Negroponte was appointed the first director of national intelligence in the United States after the terrorist attacks of 9/11 in 2001.

Hence the importance of the US accusation in Treaty panels to force Mexico to comply with the denationalizing approach of public companies in electricity and oil, but based on the fact that President López Obrador represents a nationalist current that is nourished of the spirit of 1938 that led the then president Lázaro Cárdenas to expropriate the foreign oil companies and give the oil to the State forever.

The other important piece of information for locating the conflict in the Treaty panels lies in the fact that Mexico is currently in the process of defining the presidential candidacy of the Morena party led by President López Obrador and that the Treaty litigation could be a nationalist element to privilege a successor that consolidates the economic recovery of the market that has been proposed by the Mexican president’s economic project of preponderance of the State and his return to the productive economy.

In this sense, Mexico has entered a zone of redefinition of the viability of the Treaty, with the risk of even suspending the agreement to return to isolationism, just at the juncture of a new wave of nationalist, populist and left-wing socialist governments. in Latin America and the Caribbean. In other words, Mexico could be putting US hegemony in the Americas at risk, but at a time when the White House is rebuilding its ideological, economic, military and national security leadership in Europe and Asia.

