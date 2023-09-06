TCL, sponsor of the Italian national football team FIGC, introduces a new 4K Series for the Italian market with two 85 and 98 inch models. Equipped with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, the P74 Series offers a 4K experience, with dynamic images, a Wide Color Gamut panel, and immersive audio. “Through our partnerships and this launch in particular, TCL has managed to bring an immersive entertainment experience with stunning visuals and smart features to even more consumers around the world and in Europe. We are proud to say that our latest TV 2023 will strengthen our position as a leader in the consumer electronics industry,” said Shaoyong Zhang, CEO of TCL Electronics. Equipped with Dolby Vision technology, the TCL P74 series also supports Dolby Atmos technology, which accurately reproduces sounds in a multidimensional space and puts the user at the center of the action. The Wide Color Gamut panel that reproduces 30% purer and richer colors than traditional LED screens.

The new TCL P74 series adopts the Game Master 2.0 (in the 85-inch model) or Game Master Pro 2.0 (in the 98-inch model) solutions. The HDMI 2.1 ports that the Series is equipped with support the highest video resolutions and the best automatic picture settings, with minimal latency, thus significantly improving gaming performance. The ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) function allows game consoles or PC graphics card to automatically put the TV into game mode, to take advantage of super-fast input lag. The 98-inch model natively supports 144Hz VR and offers smoother gameplay. Finally, the player experience is enhanced by the Game Accelerator function at 120Hz on 85” and 240Hz on 98” with Full HD resolution. The 98-inch model is equipped with a panel with a native refresh rate of 144Hz and Motion Clarity Pro technology, designed for sports. Both TVs run the Google TV operating system with Google Assistant built in, and the 98-inch model also supports Apple’s AirPlay. The 98-inch model costs 2,999 euros, the 85-inch model costs 1,999 euros.