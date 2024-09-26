At IFA 2024, TCL showcased a range of technological innovations that reflect the company’s continued growth and commitment to quality, user experience and sustainability. Highlights include the X11H Series QD-Mini LED TV and the TCL NXTFRAME TV, both featuring advanced technology and Bang & Olufsen audio, along with the NXTPAPER 50 Series, designed to protect visual health. TCL also unveiled new smart home solutions, including the FreshIN 3.0 air conditioner and the Free Built-In and Combi refrigerators, featuring advanced filtration systems and innovative cooling technologies. On the sidelines of the conference, we had the opportunity to interview Stefan Streit, General Manager Global Marketing of TCL Communications in the company of Christoffer Østergaard Poulsen, Senior Vice President Bang & Olufsen, Business Development & Brand Partnering

TCL is constantly at the forefront of technological innovation. Can you tell us what are some of the major innovations that TCL is investing in to stay ahead of the competition?

Stefan Streit, General Manager Global Marketing at TCL

“We are leveraging the Mini LED technology that we pioneered. We have brought this technology to large-screen TVs. We are leveraging our expertise in building healthier displays, such as those for phones and tablets, which use the Next Paper display. This type of display ensures a reduction in blue light emission, which means less eye strain and a lower likelihood of possible sleep disturbances. This year, we also introduced for the first time at IFA, a new category of TVs, which particularly involve design and lifestyle. This new type of product is designed for people who want their TV to integrate harmoniously into their home, creating a refined and elegant environment. The new Frame TVs are made in collaboration with Bang&Olufsen, who of course took care of the sound quality. We are very excited about our collaboration because we believe that to offer a truly extraordinary, complete and immersive experience, it is essential to ensure both visual and acoustic excellence. And Bang&Olufsen is the perfect partner to achieve this result.”

Christoffer Østergaard Poulsen, Senior Vice President Bang & Olufsen

“We have leveraged our core strength at Bang & Olufsen, which is excellence in audio, to elevate the audio performance of the TCL products we have collaborated on. This approach is common in our partnerships: we always start with the partner’s ambitions, then, through precise measurements and our technical expertise, we work together to elevate the audio quality of the devices. In particular, the close interaction between our engineers and those of TCL has created something truly innovative. We can say that this is a flagship product. This collaboration makes us particularly proud, especially for the distinctive design that has been chosen for this project. It is the ideal mix: impressive aesthetics combined with superior sound quality. It is a combination that we believe will fully meet the expectations of our audience, who want such a sophisticated product in their home..”

Sustainability is a key word in the technology industry. What are TCL’s initiatives in this area?

Stefan Streit, General Manager Global Marketing at TCL

“We are deeply committed to sustainability. For example, TCL is the world’s second largest solar panel manufacturer, contributing to clean energy production. When it comes to our TVs, we have specific innovations, such as the use of recycled materials. An example is the remote control of our new NXTFRAME TV, which is made from recycled tea materials. This is just a small example of how we integrate sustainability into our products..”





Let’s move on to the Italian market. How is it going for TCL in Italy?

Stefan Streit, General Manager Global Marketing at TCL

“The Italian market has always been very important to us. In addition to TVs, our mobile products are very popular. In Italy, we are also growing in the large TV segment, such as 98-inch TVs, which are enjoying considerable success. We have also entered into a new partnership with Media World, which allows us to reach more consumers. Italy is one of our key markets in Europe and we are focusing a lot on expanding further..”

Are there any new technologies you are working on that we will see soon?

Stefan Streit, General Manager Global Marketing at TCL

“Yes, we are working on many innovations. Although I cannot reveal all the details, one of the most interesting technologies we are working on is printed OLED. This will allow us to create very thin displays, especially in smaller formats. We are also exploring the world of augmented reality with glasses that project content directly into the field of vision, combining the real world with the virtual world. However, to enjoy a movie at home, nothing beats a large TV with excellent image quality and a high-end sound system.”