At MWC 2023 in Barcelona, ​​TCL presented a new line of affordable smartphones, starting with the TCL 406, equipped with a 5000mAh battery that allows up to 2 days of battery life. The phone has a 6.6″ HD+ display and dual speakers for surround sound, and costs €129.90. TCL 405 and TCL 403 are phones with Android 12 Go Edition, a lightened version of the Google operating system that it also runs on cheap phones without too many compromises Both are 4G, and in addition the 405 has a larger screen and stereo speakers (119.90 euros), while the 403’s equipment is reduced but allows it to have a competitive price below the threshold of the 100 euros, to be precise 89.90 euros.

For those who want a 5G smartphone but don’t want to spend too much, the company’s answer is TCL 40R 5G. The phone offers an HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, for a total size of 6.6 inches. The camera module is triple and the main sensor is 50MP, all entrusted to the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor, as well as 5G connectivity to manage everyday activities. Here too the battery is very large, 5000mAh, and the intelligent Sleep Smart Charging feature will take care of recharging the phone at the right time, without damaging the battery. It will be sold starting from 239.90 euros at telephone operators.