If you are planning to change the TV in your living room, you are definitely in the right place at the right time. Today, in fact, Amazon Italy offers you the TCL 65C841 Mini LED TV on offer at all-time lowallowing you to save over 200 euros compared to the price seen recently. If you are interested in purchasing it, just click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box immediately below.
The TCL 65C841 Mini LED TV is available on Amazon for only 891.67 eurosagainst the 1099 euros seen recently in the past few weeks. The product is Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can safely take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free one-day delivery.
The main features of the TCL 65C841 Mini LED TV
The TV offers a Mini LED panel of well 65 inches diagonal with 4K resolution, capable of guaranteeing exceptional viewing for all types of multimedia products, from films to TV series and much more. Excellent in this case also the refresh rate of 144Hzcapable of ensuring maximum fluidity and dynamism for every possible context.
The TV presents the Google TV operating systemcapable of guaranteeing hundreds and hundreds of hours of entertainment thanks to the various streaming platforms available. Thanks to the HDMI ports It is also possible to connect new generation consoles such as PlayStation 5 And Xbox Series Xmanaging to fully enjoy the video games of the moment.
