The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a TLC 27-inch 4K 160Hz MiniLED Gaming Monitor. The promotion is 27% or offers about €300 off the recommended price. If you are interested in the product, you can find it through the box you see below, or via this link.
The advised price is €1,099. The current price is not only the lowest ever, but it is also better than the one offered during Prime Day. Shipping is managed by Amazon.
TCL monitor features
The TCL 27R83U offers Pantone validation for its accurate and consistent colors and TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification that guarantees minimal blue light emission to reduce eye fatigue. It also allows you to set light effects in five different modes on the back of the screen.
It proposes the MiniLED technology with 1152 areasWLED panel and HDR 1400 for defined and high contrasts. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium to optimize fluidity and with a maximum frequency of 160 Hz with 4K resolution it allows you to enjoy games at their best. The response time is also just one millisecond.
#TCL #27Inch #160Hz #MiniLED #Monitor #Priced #Prime #Day #Amazon
Leave a Reply