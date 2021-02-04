It’s been a few months since the arrival on the Spanish market of its first 5G terminal, the TCL 10 5G, and after the first presentation just a few weeks ago of what will be its successor line, the new TCL 20 5G finally arrive. A smartphone that seeks the balance between an affordable price and optimized performance, offering a truly affordable leap to 5G networks.

Specifications Nokia 1.4

Operating system Android 10 screen 6.67 inch IPS LCD screen Resolution 2,400 x 1,080 FullHD + SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G (2x KyroGold A77 @ 2.0GHz + 6x KyroSilver A55 @ 1.7GHz) GPU Adreno 619L Memory 6 GB RAM Storage 128 or 256 GB of storage Frontal camera 8 MP Rear camera Triple configuration:

·48 MP (f / 1.8)

·8 MP wide angle 118º (f / 2.2)

·2 MP macro (f / 2.4) Battery 4,500 mAh Dimensions 166.2 x 76.8 x 9.1 mm Weight 206 grams Price From 269 euros

Starting with its screen, we find a 6.67-inch IPS LCD panel with FullHD + resolution, backed by TLC’s exclusive NXTVISION technology, capable of converting standard (or SDR) multimedia content to HDR. In addition to the own HDR10 compatibility for dedicated content.

All this powered by a powerful Snapdragon 690 5G SoC, up to 6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and internal storage of up to 256 GB, which make it a more than commendable option to bring 5G closer to this market segment.

Thus, another of the points where the TCL 20 5G stands out are the cameras, with a rear configuration composed of three sensors around a 48 megapixel main lens, a wide angle of 8 megapixels, and a third sensor dedicated to macro photography with 2 megapixels of resolution. Although it is true that perhaps a greater improvement in its front camera could have been expected, with a more modest eight megapixel sensor.

Luckily, we will have some interesting additions such as Super night mode, support for 4K videos, and the Gyro EIS system (GIS) to maintain stability during our video recordings, even on the move.

In connectivity, as I mentioned before, it stands out for being a terminal compatible with new 5G NSA and SA networks, which ensures that it is not only compatible with networks already deployed, but also with those to come. In addition, and as expected, it also has the latest connectivity technologies such as WiFi ac and Bluetooth 5.1.

Availability and price

But without a doubt the greatest strength of the TCL 20 5G is its price, since it lands as one of the most affordable and powerful options in the 5G-equipped mid-range, with a starting price that it will barely reach 269 euros for its minor version. As the company has advanced, during the next few days we will be able to find this phone available through its website.