Real Madrid face a new challenge with the injury to Aurélien Tchouaméni, a player that Carlo Ancelotti considers irreplaceable in his tactical system. The French midfielder’s versatility has been key for the Italian coach, especially in a season marked by the absence of key players in defence such as David Alaba and Éder Militao. Tchouaméni’s ability to occupy both midfield and central defence positions has made him invaluable to the Whites.
Since his arrival at the club, Tchouaméni has been a key player in Real Madrid’s midfield. With the departure of Casemiro, the recent departure of Kroos and Modric’s adaptation to a less prominent role, the Frenchman has taken on the responsibility of being the anchor in Madrid’s midfield. However, his role goes beyond being a simple defensive pivot. In Ancelotti’s vision, Tchouaméni must be the balance between defensive sacrifice and the ability to initiate offensive transitions, reminiscent of the iconic Casemiro-Kroos-Modric (CMK) trio.
The impact of Tchouaméni’s absence is not limited to the loss of an elite midfielder, but also affects the team’s defence. With Militao gone, the Frenchman had become the third option at centre-back, a role he had played competently on several occasions. This dual ability to play both in midfield and in defence makes his absence a double blow to Ancelotti’s tactical scheme. The lack of reinforcements in the defensive line and the uncertainty surrounding Alaba’s fitness increase Tchouaméni’s importance in the team.
The concern of the Real Madrid coaching staff about Tchouaméni’s injury is understandable. The Frenchman has suffered recurring problems with his left foot, a stress fracture in the second metatarsal which already sidelined him on two occasions last season, accumulating a total of 91 days out. Although Tchouaméni is expected to be available for the next match, concerns persist not only about his immediate recovery, but also about the possibility of a relapse in the future.
For Ancelotti, Tchouaméni’s absence is a problem that goes beyond the tactical; it is a concern that affects both defensive stability and balance in midfield. His ability to occupy two roles in the team makes him an essential player in the Real Madrid structure, and his absence could destabilize the scheme laid out by the Italian coach in a season that already faces several challenges.
Tchouaméni’s importance lies not only in his individual qualities, but in what he represents for the team’s tactical flexibility. Ancelotti will have to find quick solutions while the Frenchman recovers, knowing that any further setback could put Real Madrid’s aspirations at risk in a season that promises to be highly competitive.
More news about Real Madrid
#Tchouaménis #injury #hard #blow #Ancelotti
Leave a Reply