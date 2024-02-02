Aurelien Tchouaméni received his fifth yellow card on Thursday in the League match against Getafe and will therefore have to serve a suspension in Real Madrid's next match; that is, in the derby against Atlético de Madrid this Sunday.
The club appealed to the Competition Committee to have the card removed so that the Frenchman could be under the command of Carlo Ancelotti. However, the appeal presented by the whites has been rejected and, now it is official, Tchouaméni will not be able to play in the derby.
More news about Real Madrid
This is one of the worst news that Real Madrid could receive, not only because it is left without one of its lungs in the center of the field, but because Ancelotti also loses one of its wild cards for defense. And the white team does not stop adding casualties at the back of the team, the latest of which is Antonio Rüdiger. The German center back was substituted at half-time against Getafe after suffering a severe blow and is a doubt for Sunday. Without Militao and without Alaba, Nacho is the only center back from the first team left in the squad
Given this circumstance, Tchouaméni has had to play as a center back on more than one occasion, and was possibly going to play the derby in that position, as long as Rudiger did not recover in time. With the Frenchman reprimanded and completing the card cycle, Ancelotti is obliged to make changes.
In the midfield, Camavinga will most likely play in the double pivot alongside Toni Kroos, but the big question will be who plays in defense. Everything will depend on Rüdiger's recovery capacity.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Tchouaméni #misses #derby #Atleti #Competition #Committee #rejects #Real #Madrid39s #appeal
Leave a Reply