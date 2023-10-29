Real Madrid won the first official Clásico of the 2023/24 season after coming back against FC Barcelona and winning 1-2 in Montjjuic with two goals from Jude Bellingham. This victory allows Ancelotti’s team to regain the lead that Girona temporarily occupied, although both have the same points.
However, Aurélien Tchouaméni put a negative note in the midst of the white euphoria, as the French midfielder returned to Madrid injured after the match against the eternal rival.
Mendy, who started against Barcelona, retired after 52 minutes of the game, and Eduardo Camavinga came on to take his place at left back, but in his case he did not suffer any injury.
What injury does Aurélien Tchouaméni have?
Tchouaméni played the 90 minutes against Barcelona and the white club has reported the injury suffered by the Frenchman.
“Following the tests carried out on our player Aurélien Tchouameni by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an incomplete stress fracture in the second metatarsal of his left foot. Evolution is pending.”
How long will Aurélien Tchouaméni be out?
It is estimated that the player will be out for between a month and a half and two months, which represents a serious upheaval for Carlo Ancelotti, as the Frenchman had earned a starting place in the eleven.
What games will Aurélien Tchouaméni miss?
Tchouaméni’s goal would be to arrive in time to play the last game of 2023, which will be on December 20 against Alavés. Therefore, and if these deadlines are met, the player would miss 9 games with Madrid between the league and the Champions League, plus the games with France during the next national team break in November.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Vallecano Ray
|
November 5th
|
The league
|
Sporting Braga
|
November 8th
|
Champions League
|
Valencia
|
November 11th
|
The league
|
Cadiz
|
November 26
|
The league
|
Naples
|
November 29th
|
Champions League
|
Grenade
|
December 3
|
The league
|
Betis
|
December 9
|
The league
|
Union Berlin
|
December 12th
|
Champions League
|
Villarreal
|
December 17
|
The league
|
Alavés
|
December 20th
|
The league
