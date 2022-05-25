After the disappointment experienced at Real Madrid due to the renewal of Mbappé with PSG, the Whites’ hopes are pinned on a young French midfielder who promises to mark an era. We are talking about Tchouaméni, a Monaco player who, at 22, already knows what it means to lead a team like the Monaco team.
We can highlight many things about the talented player, on the one hand his imposing physique, since he is 187 centimeters tall and has a developed muscular structure, which makes him a positional pivot to be taken into account. Despite his youth, he has developed a great tactical sense and thanks to his positioning and athletic abilities, he is a great ball retriever, since he usually wins individual duels. For all these reasons, Real Madrid must sign him as a generational replacement for Casemiro, and thus ensure one of the most promising midfielders in world football.
As if that were not enough, Tchouaméni also stands out in other facets. He has a great vision of both long and short passes, as well as a very good ability to reach the area with discretion. The young midfielder doesn’t mind having the ball, or driving, so if they let him, he is able to get into the three-quarter zone easily thanks to his good stride.
Real Madrid cannot pass up the opportunity to sign a player like this, because they are the ones who really help to build a team. Teammates like Fàbregas praise the player’s work and sacrifice, as well as his professionalism and desire to improve. It is true that Monaco will demand a prohibitive amount for the player, there is talk of 80 million euros, but it is worth tying such a player.
If Real Madrid does not sign him now, he could regret it, and later it would be too late because they would ask him for a much higher price.
#Tchouaméni #great #signing #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply