Hamburg (AFP)

After five games without scoring from open play, France reached the semi-finals of Euro 2024 after eliminating Portugal on penalties in Hamburg, prompting midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni to joke: “Now we have to score goals.”

France have scored just three goals in five games, two from own goals against Austria and Belgium and one from a penalty by captain Kylian Mbappe against Poland.

“Whether it was deserved or not, the most important thing is to win, and now we have to score goals,” the Real Madrid player said after France won 5-3 on penalties following a goalless draw, their second in the tournament after the Netherlands in the group stage.

He added sarcastically: “We are in the semi-finals without scoring, this is historic… Despite that, we have to score.”

His coach Deschamps admitted that his team must improve offensively, saying: “Our solidity is perfect, and this is necessary in a major tournament. When you do not score many goals, it is better not to concede many, but I prefer that we be more efficient.”

France were hit by the injury of captain Kylian Mbappe, who broke his nose in the opening match and missed the draw with the Netherlands, while he was substituted in extra time on Friday, looking tired.

Deschamps said of his masked player: “Kylian has always been honest with me and the team, and he has reached a stage where he can no longer run fast.”

“Given everything that happened to him and because he was not as fit as he wanted to be, and he had a back problem and a nose injury, he was tired,” continued Deschamps, who has been in charge of France since 2012.

In turn, the player who moved from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid said, smiling: “The most important thing is winning. I only scored one goal and we are in the semi-finals, and I am always happy.”

After three penalty shootouts that did not smile on the “Blues” since they overcame Italy in the quarter-finals of the 1998 World Cup, France finally broke the curse at the expense of Portugal and avenged their loss to them 0-1 in extra time in the 2016 final on home soil.