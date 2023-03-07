After Mbappé’s sit-in in the summer, Real Madrid was more than satisfied with the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni to reinforce the midfield, but after half a season with the team, doubts are beginning to arise. The Frenchman seems to have disappeared in recent weeks and now he does not have the starting role that he had in September.
The departure of Casemiro made the signing of Tchouameni change his roadmap a bit, since without the Brazilian there was no other option but to make him the starter since he arrived at the white team. The initial idea was for him to gain minutes and experience behind Casemiro, but he was pushed to the front line of battle from the beginning. The first performances were quite good by the Frenchman, in fact he made Casemiro’s departure hardly noticeable and he was one of the most important pieces of Real Madrid, but from then on everything has changed.
After an injury that kept him off the pitch for a few weeks and the World Cup, Aurelien has never been the same. The Frenchman was also involved in a controversy by not going to the Bernabéu while injured to go to France to see an NBA game, something that the board of directors did not like, and now he does not have the confidence they gave him at the beginning of the season .
In addition, the losses that the team has suffered have been very good for Dani Ceballos and Camavinga, who is adapting to the role of ‘5’ better and better. Today it seems that Ancelotti prefers to play with Camavinga as a pivot rather than with Tchouameni, something that by pure meritocracy makes sense, but Real Madrid has not paid 80 million euros for a player who is going to have the role of substitute. The resurgence of Ceballos does not directly affect his position, but we have seen a midfield made up of Kroos further back in the ‘5’ and Ceballos with Modric a little further forward, which further divides the minutes for the Frenchman .
The club also misses those details of the player who convinced enough to pay 80 million to Monaco. Tchouameni is privileged in terms of physical qualities: tall, strong, young and fast. He is a player called to mark an era in that position due to his attributes, but many times it seems that he goes unnoticed in games.
The problem with this for Real Madrid is that defensively they have always needed the ‘5’ to sacrifice a bit of his attacking run to organize and stabilize the defence. Casemiro has been one of Real Madrid’s most important players for this reason, because apart from reaching the top, he was almost another defender and knew how to read the games perfectly from that position, providing calm, speed or forcefulness as needed.
