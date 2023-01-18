Phil Crifo, director of Tchiaannounced that the game will arrive in spring of 2023 on PS4 and PS5, while also unveiling new ones gameplay details of this particular exclusive PlayStation console by the small Awaceb team.

As already reported at the time of its presentation and also in our most recent test, Tchia is a game strongly inspired by the native land of the development team in question, or the New Caledoniawhich the authors wanted to pay homage with a particular adventure in a setting that takes up the real one of the country in question.

The panoramas of Tchia therefore resume those of the archipelago of New Caledonia, with the possibility of freely exploring these settings and a cartoonish but rather faithful reproduction of the glimpses, of the local flora and fauna.

Similarly, the story is also inspired by the folklore of the native country of the developers, as well as the characters are voiced by local actors, all also to somehow promote the culture of New Caledonia and stimulate curiosity about this particular tropical country.

Tchia tells the story of a girl who tries to save her father from the cruel tyrant Meavora, interacting with various characters and animals, exploring and solving puzzles. Among the main features of the gameplay we find the Soul Leapwhich allows us to control any object or animal we encounter and the use of the Ukulele which can be played through particularly deep and free mechanics.

However, exploration remains the heart of Tchia, which allows us to venture freely within the splendid panoramas of the archipelago, jump and fly around the country. The game will therefore arrive in the spring of 2023 on PC, PS4 and PS5.