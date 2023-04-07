Awaceb has released a new update for their game, Tchia. Specifically we talk aboutupdate 1.09 (categorized as 1.009 in the PS5 version) which fixes a number of bugs related to the user interface and photographs.

There official patch notes of the 1.09 update by Tchia was shared via the official Twitter account of the development team. As you can see below, the authors explain that some problems with the photo gallery user interface have been fixed. Bugs that caused photos to disappear have also been fixed. Additionally, stability improvements have been implemented across all platforms.

The tweet also shows various graphic filters for photo mode of Tchia. We remind you that the photo mode is unlocked in the game in the early stages of the adventure, it is not immediately available when starting the game.

In our review we explained that “Tchia’s adventure gives its best in the exploratory phases: traveling the islands in the role of a deer, a bird or a gecko always provides new and completely different perspectives. Being able to alternate different points of view and skills is the greatest strength of Awaceb’s video game, which presents a painstaking attention and a very clear love for New Caledonia.”

“Too bad for an unfortunate balance between sections of exploration and combat in the course of the main adventure, with a concentration of the obligatory battles against the Maano in one chapter in particular. In our opinion, this does not detract from the overall high quality of Tchia, capable of warming the heart with a story with a simply perfect ending and an unforgettable setting.”

Tchia is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5also included in PS Plus Extra.