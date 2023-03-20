What’s better than a small but well thought out tropical and a bit surreal open world, full of magic and folklore, to accompany your evenings after a hard day? Absolutely nothing, and it is precisely for this reason that today we have the pleasure of talking to you about Tchiaproduced by Awaceb ed inspired entirely to New Caledonia. It is a small island in the Pacific Ocean, homeland of the team awaceb, from which all the settings and the delicate hints of culture present in Tchia have been taken (and somewhat fictionalised). In our review today we will tell you how much this little adventure, not very original but certainly more than pleasant, has given us an enormous desire to explore and enjoy the days in the sun “like in the old days” … even if we are not children anymore and to play, now, we have to make time late in the evening.

The title in question was without a doubt a dive – almost literally – in a child’s childhood of which we are told adventures and misadventures. We don’t know why initially, but we will slowly learn to find out alongside him.

Everything we’ll see or hear, from the settings to the music and languages ​​used for dubbing, comes back to life in New Caledonia, creating a decidedly more imaginative transposition, for narrative and gameplay purposes. The delicacy of this culture combined with the simplicity of these days immersed in nature and folklore, will allow us to follow and appreciate a more than universal story. All framed by the voices of local dubbers, which makes the experience even more immersive.

A little girl, a ukulele and a glider

We have made it clear to you that it is an open world, but in addition to exploring what is actually done in Tchia? Practically everything and more, especially the simple and relaxing things, even in the company of our friends. Exploring is easy, fast and interesting. You can climb, jump, swim, dive, sail into the sea and above all fly with the glider! (a small, very big tribute to Zelda who inevitably manages to exploit it much better than Tchia). Furthermore, the map will not always be at hand – or rather on the screen – as you will have to open it specifically to find out where you are and where the compass can lead you. A way like any other to spur the desire to move and try, without the rush to go anywhere. It is an element that, somewhat out of habit, disturbed us at the beginning of our game, but which in the end fully conveyed the atmosphere of Tchia.

That said, everyday life and small rites of the culture of our protagonist, reign in the gameplay of the title. The ukulele is played under the stars, next to a bonfire, do exercises for concentration of one’s mind, eat food quickly cooked on the fire before going to sleep. All accompanied by a soundtrack, always inspired by the culture of New Caledonia, extremely relaxing and pleasant, able to make you feel the sea breeze on your cheeks, while you are in front of the screen. We absolutely loved it and feel it’s a key part of the game that would have suffered greatly without it.

Last but not least, in the name of the supernatural and the powers you’ll discover throughout the game, we can take control of objects and animals taking advantage of theirs characteristics and abilities. A real fun, we can assure you. This gameplay element is also designed to convey a sense of joy, freedom and a pinch of childish light-heartedness that we had the pleasure of finding again.

More, we will be able to customize not only Tchia but also his small but sturdy raft, to make the most of to get around the game world. Differently from what you might think, the unlocked options are really many, many of which can be purchased in the game after collecting items to exchange with the merchants. The vastness of clothes and hair, already at the beginning of the game, seemed super interesting to us and certainly a further point in favor of the team who took great care in many respects.

Tchia’s narration, on the other hand, is not characterized by an intense and complicated construction, rather focuses heavily on simplicity and the desire to convey strong emotions in a universal way. In fact, in the role of the protagonist, we will have to save her father from the cruel tyrant Meavora, ruler of the archipelago who captured him in front of her eyes and made us discover her powers. Our aim, in addition to enjoying the beauty of the game world, will be to face the cloth soldiers created by Meavora in open battles, in which we will be able to count on maximum creativity. We will be able to take control of objects, animals and much more.

only flaw, some cutscenes are overly long and they tend to spoil the atmosphere as they are actually unnecessary, especially since we are not talking about real super impactful cinematics. Furthermore, the map, although quite large, being an open world, is rather bare in many points. Understandable but still a bit annoying to see, bearing in mind that the general setting is really interesting.