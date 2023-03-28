Tchia is currently receiving the new update with the patch 1.008which introduces a performance mode can improve the game performance and more stably keep the 60fps on PS5 than seen previously.

Based on what was reported by the Awaceb developers in the notes related to the update, theupdate today introduces these features:

Performance mode at 1080p and 60fps on PS5

Fixed some crashes in cutscenes

Fixed some minor bugs on all platforms

The thing that stands out the most is obviously the introduction of a Performance mode, which addresses those inconsistencies in terms of performance that had been previously detected, albeit with a lowering of the resolution to 1080p.

However, considering the graphic style adopted and the type of game, it is probably preferable to try to activate the new mode, at least for those who play on PS5, since it is not foreseen elsewhere for the moment. Moreover, it is an update that arrived with considerable speed, considering that the game has been out for a week and the team is decidedly small.

To learn more about this title, we refer you to our review by Tchia, remembering that the game has been part of the PS4 and PS5 titles of the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog of March 2023 since its launch, therefore subscribers to these tiers can download and play it freely .