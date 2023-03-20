Time for reviews too Tchia, the exclusive PlayStation console full of color and folklore. THE critics’ votes they have generally been good and very good and speak of an engaging title in its ability to portray the culture of New Caledonia in an excellent way.

We read thegrade list:

Multiplayer.it – ​​8/10

EIP Gaming – 9.5/10

Shacknews – 9/10

PSX Brazil – 90/100

WellPlayed – 9/10

Gaming Nexus – 8.5/10

Gaming Trend – 80/100

Press Start – 8/10

Niche Gamer – 8/10

Worth Playing – 8/10

video games are good – 8/10

AltChar – 78/100

PlayStation Universe – 7.5/10

Push Square – 7/10

Hardcore Gamer – 3.5/5

Luis Alamilla – 7/10

Checkpoint Gaming – 7/10

Playstation LifeStyle – 6/10

Saving Content – 3 / 5

GameGrin – 3.5/10

As you have read, the game has some really enthusiastic reviews and some good ones, even if more tepid. There is no shortage of snub. Its most cited shortcomings are the use of standard open world mechanics that try to do more than they can and distract from the main story.

In general, however, it is defined as an excellent game, very colorful and certainly worthy of being played. We remind you that it will be part of the PS Plus Premium subscription.