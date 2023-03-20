Tchia will be available from tomorrow March 21, 2023, on PC, PS4 and PS5with launch directly within PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium, therefore a new one arrives from the developers Awaceb extended and detailed gameplay video on the various game features.

It is an open world adventure set in a world that incorporates the traditional and folkloric elements and scenarios of the New Caledoniawhose basic concept is the idea of ​​making this particular land known to a large number of users through the construction of a game that is also interesting and fun.

The result is a third-person action adventure that sees us engaged in a great adventure in the role of Tchia, grappling with the invasion of Maano, strange creatures made of plastic that seem to have spread all together within the archipelago.

Behind the story we therefore also find environmental influences, as well as references to the folklore and traditions of New Caledonia.

Among the features of the game, which draws inspiration from 3D platformers and Zelda-style adventures, there are some recurring elements and features such as the use of the sling as a main weapon but also a tool to interact in various ways with the scenarios.

Other than that, there is the ukulele which can be used to make music and work its magic, as well as the Soul Leap which allows the protagonist to take control of objects and animals around the setting. To learn more about the game, we refer you to our review of Tchia published in these minutes.