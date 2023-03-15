Awaceb developers have released a new gameplay videos Of Tchiaa few days after the launch on PS5, PS4, PC and in the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog set for March 21, 2023. Today’s video in particular focuses on secondary activities in which players can try their hand.

Game director Phil Crifo says Tchia offers plenty of optional challenges and moments of leisure to catch your breath between explorations. Among these in the video we can see target shooting challenges, timed races and diving competitions.

There are also a series of collectibles scattered throughout the map, such as pearls to be recovered from molluscs and amulets. It will then be possible to carve wooden statues, play the ukulele and tackle treasure hunts that will require ingenuity and a sense of direction, given that in Tchia the map does not track the player’s position.

If you want to know more about Awaceb’s tropical open world adventure, we suggest you read our tried Tchia published in January.