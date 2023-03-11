Awaceb developers have released a new gameplay trailers Of Tchia in which they speak of fights and the challenges players will face in this open world adventure set in a lush tropical setting.

In the video, the game director Phil Crifo explains that although Tchia is not an action-style title, from time to time players will find themselves facing fights, where they can get the better of using ingenuity.

The main enemies of the game are the Maano, mysterious beings made of fabric and wood. Since they are able to easily immobilize the protagonist, the best strategy is to face them from a distance by circling them, while exploiting the elements of the scenarios to get the better of them in an imaginative way. Since they are made of cloth, these enemies can be eliminated with fire, using the oil lanterns scattered around or using the explosive items stored in the backpack.

In addition to the fights, in Tchia players will be called upon to face environmental puzzles and challenges that will require a good dose of ingenuity to arrive at the solution.

Tchia will be available from March 21, 2023 for PS5, PS4 and PC. It will also be included in the catalog of games reserved for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers. If you want to know more about this tropical open world adventure, we suggest you read our tried Tchia published in January.