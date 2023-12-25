Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/25/2023 – 14:33

A survey carried out by the Court of Auditors of the State of São Paulo (TCE-SP) reveals that, from January to September this year, municipalities in São Paulo received more than R$680 million in resources from “Pix amendments”, indicated by state deputies, federal and senators of the Republic.

The index represents an increase of 78% compared to the entire year 2022, when transfers totaled R$381.6 million. Throughout the period analyzed by the TCE – from January 2022 to September 2023 -, R$760 million reached city halls' coffers without due transparency control.

What is the “Pix amendment”?

The Pix amendment is a transfer mechanism to municipalities revealed by the Estadão and earned this nickname because the money goes directly into the city halls' accounts and is not subject to inspection by control bodies. Through this type of amendment, parliamentarians allocate resources to municipalities and, only after the transfer, there will be a bidding process for the public service desired by the city hall.

When it was created in 2019, the idea was to end bureaucracy in receiving federal and state funds. However, according to the TCE-SP, the significant increase in this type of amendment is worrying, especially due to the lack of monitoring devices for the destination of resources. According to the Court of Auditors' findings, only 6% of federal transfers made in 2022 had their financial statements disclosed; As for state amendments, there is not even a control mechanism.

Increases in both spheres

Pix amendment submissions are increasing at both the state and federal levels. In 2022, 435 transfers of this type were made by deputies of the Legislative Assembly of the State of São Paulo (Alesp), totaling R$74 million in resources. In 2023, until September, the 271 transfers of this type totaled R$109 million, an increase of 48%.

As for transfers from federal deputies and senators, the increase is even more abrupt: in 2022, transfers via Pix amendment totaled R$307 million; in 2023, in nine months, they reached R$570 million – an increase of 86%.

Pix amendment champion city delays works

The widespread increase identified by TCE-SP goes against the record of Carapicuíba, in the Metropolitan Region of São Paulo, the Brazilian city that received the most amendments of this type in the last three years. From 2020 to 2023, Carapicuíba benefited from R$133 million in referrals of this kind, which represents more funds transferred than the entire State of Minas Gerais, the second most populous in the country. There, the city hall pays more for asphalt, toys for children's schools and, despite the volume of resources, delays and interrupts public works.

The Pix amendment spread as a method of transfers to city halls not only in the state of São Paulo. In October, Estadão revealed that this type of appeal has become the most used by parliamentarians to send federal money to states and municipalities. In 2023, the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva released R$25.6 billion for congressmen's electoral strongholds. Of the total, R$6.4 billion was directed through the Pix amendment.