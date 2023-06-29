Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

06/28/2023 – 22:35

Share



The Court of Auditors of the State of São Paulo (TCE-SP) approved with reservations this Wednesday, 29, the accounts of former governors João Doria (without party) and Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB). The analysis considers the year 2022.

The opinion now goes to the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo (Alesp). It is up to the deputies to give the final word on the approval or disapproval of the accounts.

The reservations made by the TCE directors are related to the government’s tax waivers. Since 2015, the court has been pressing for the opening of the ‘fiscal black box’ and accuses a lack of transparency in granting benefits.

The advisers, once again, claim that the government has not clearly informed values ​​and benefited sectors. Tax waivers reached BRL 53 billion in 2022.

The court halted the trial last week, claiming it did not have enough information to make a decision. The government shared new documents, but a preliminary analysis by TCE technicians did not find the necessary data.

“It is not yet certain whether the documents received will answer the questions,” said counselor Antonio Roque Citadini. “The government is only justified in not receiving a certain amount of funds if it presents what or how much benefit it has generated for society.”

The Court of Auditors decided to postpone the analysis of the tax waivers, which will be judged together with the accounts for the 2023 fiscal year, of the Tarcísio de Freitas government (Republicans). “The analysis is not so simple, because it is a job, at that moment, almost of ‘mining’ data”, explained Citadini.

The councilors also unanimously approved permanent monitoring of taxes that are no longer collected as a result of benefits granted by the State. Monitoring will begin later this year.

“Our inquiries were not answered, but I am optimistic. I believe that, from now on, with the information being permanently monitored, we have a promising path in progress”, said Sidney Beraldo, president of the TCE.

The court also prohibited, as of 2023, the use of resources from the Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Basic Education and the Valorization of Education Professionals (Fundeb) to pay inactive employees.























