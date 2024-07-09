OPA on Nhoa: TCC Holding Group aims at the renewables market in Italy

TCC Group Holdings Co Ltd., an international company headquartered in Taiwan, specializing in the energy sector and already the majority shareholder of NHOA with a share of approximately 89%announces its intention to strengthen NHOA’s presence and growth capacity in Italy.

The aim of the public purchase offer for the minority shares of NHOA, equal to 11% (formally filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on July 8) announced on June 13, is to guarantee Nhoa sufficient resources to support its development by maximizing its presence in Italy.

Italy will play a leading role in the coming years in the development of innovative technologies in the energy sector, from storage systems to electric mobilityMASE is convinced of this and, with the final version of the PNIEC, delivered to Brussels just a few days ago, has tried to give a strong signal about the country’s ambitions regarding renewable sources, with the goal of producing 131 GW of clean energy by 2030.

TCC’s operation for the development of new technologies in the energy sector in Italy

This is the context in which the investment by TCC Group Holdings, a Taiwanese giant active in the development of new technologies for the energy sector, fits in. TCC Group Holdings launched a takeover bid on June 13 to fully acquire Nhoaan Italian company once known as Engie Eps which, from a university startup specializing in energy storage solutions and electric mobility, has grown to become a point of reference in the sector today with important projects such as Free2Move eSolutions (a technology company born from the joint venture with Stellantis).

Founded in 1946 and grown alongside Taiwan’s economic development, TCC Group Holdings is currently active in over 13 countries worldwide, with 27 subsidiaries spanning 11 different sectors and with a consolidated balance sheet in 2023 of over 3 billion euros.. A shareholder of approximately 89% of Nhoa, of which it acquired the majority in 2021, the objective of the long-term strategy, TCC Group Holdings says, “is to transform Nhoa into an international industry leader by making a concrete contribution in terms of vision, investments and projects in Italy”. In fact, the results obtained by Nhoa under the guidance of TCC Group Holdings are encouraging.

TCC Group Holdings, recently selected by TIME magazine as one of the 500 most sustainable companies in the worldcontributed cash proceeds of €91 million and €225 million in 2022 and 2023 respectively, almost entirely subscribed by the Group.

Enhance human capital and Italian skills

At the heart of TCC’s strategy is the strengthening of Nhoa’s presence in Italy through new investments and the enhancement of its know-how and human capital. The technological spin-off of the Polytechnic of Turin and Milan already has the prerequisites to be an excellence in development and research through its human capital. Thanks to the support of TCC Group Holdings, Nhoa has seen an increase in its resources of approximately four times, reaching just under 500 employees with the involvement of talents of 42 different nationalities, but the vast majority Italian.

The operation will close in autumn

L’TCC’s takeover bid on Nhoa is therefore motivated by the desire to continue developing strategic sectors without having to submit to the short-term visions that financial markets often impose through delisting from the French Stock Exchange.where TCC Group Holdings is currently listed. An operation that is expected to be completed in the fall of this year. Since 2021, Tcc has always worked in collaboration with Italian institutions, following all the indications received from the Italian Government in 2021 in the context of the Golden Power regulation, fulfilling all information obligations, as evidenced by the annual reports presented in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Confirming the spirit of transparency and collaboration with Italian institutions, in February and June 2024, the company sent further voluntary updates and lastly, ten days ago, it submitted a prudential notification relating to the imminent OPA and delisting from the Paris stock exchange. Ensuring maximum transparency at one step and reiterating the firm will to strengthen Nhoa’s presence in Italy to develop opportunities and markets in our country and around the world.