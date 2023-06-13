TBS’s Luciano D. and Sherwin W. were able to escape from the Pompe Foundation in Nijmegen in an extremely simple way last year. This is stated in a very hard report for the TBS institution.

It sketches a clinic that is often too soft and naive and gives its TBS’ers too many liberties. The Pompe Foundation was insufficiently focused on safety.

The most extreme example of this: Sherwin, known as a flight risk, was able to make no fewer than 5,675 telephone calls to the outside world in the two months before his escape, according to the report. During the same period, Luciano made 403 calls to his own, barely screened network. ‘Security was subordinate to care at the Pompe Foundation’, the Justice and Security Inspectorate concludes with surprise in its report. ‘Tbs is primarily there to protect society.’

Luciano D. (25) and Sherwin W. (28) escaped on June 21, 2022. At 8.19 pm in the evening, a white VW Golf drove into the unbarriered rear entrance of the site. Driver Mamuka K., a childhood friend of Luciano, made a hole in the outer fence with a grinder; 41 seconds later, the two forensic prisoners were in the car with him, which drove away calmly.

No one realized that the two had known each other for some time, they had previously been detained together in juvenile detention centers

Luciano was picked off the A12 near The Hague two days later, Sherwin could only be overpowered in Spain on February 24.

Flight history, but no restrictions

The inspectorate cracks hard nuts in its report. Although both forensic detainees had run off more often in the past (particularly from juvenile detention centres), Nijmegen did not pay extra attention to them; their freedoms were not restricted anywhere.

Some of the employees of the Nijmegen clinic underestimated the flight risk, while others – including the guards – were unaware of their background as a flight risk. Their remarkably exemplary behavior also led to too few question marks internally.



We need to focus more on safety. There is already a plan with the minister Edo de Vries , Director Pompe Foundation

Furthermore, no one noticed that the two had known each other for some time, they had previously been detained together in juvenile detention centers. Not only the frequent telephone traffic was barely screened, that also applies to the visits the two forensic detainees received. Accomplice Mamuka K. appears to have casually visited Luciano D. in the clinic in the period before the escape; there was also telephone contact between the two.

Other striking findings in the Inspectorate's report: On the evening of their escape, Luciano and Sherwin were given permission to take a walk or kick a ball in a corner of the outside area of ​​the Pompe Foundation where there is hardly any supervision. Extra painful, because it is the corner where a second fence under construction was just not finished at that time. It made the escape easier.

That extra fence – now finished – had to be built after previous successful outbreaks in 2017 and 2019. According to the Inspectorate, the construction was delayed too long and extra safety measures were not taken in the meantime.

Director: Conclusions are correct

In a first reaction to the report, Pompe Foundation director Edo de Vries says that he endorses the sharp conclusions and recommendations from the Inspection report. “We will take them over immediately. We need to focus more on safety.”

Minister Franc Weerwind (Legal Protection) appoints independent experts in the Pompe clinic in response to the report. They are going to work closely with the Forensic Psychiatric Center (FBC) to implement the necessary new improvements. "The escape from such a high-security clinic is unacceptable," says the minister, who calls the conclusions of the report "a hard message".

This strengthens him in his ambition ‘to continue working on a sector that learns from incidents and that continues to focus on improvements’, Weerwind writes to the House of Representatives. “Learning does not happen by itself and is never finished. It requires critical self-reflection, an open attitude and room for contradiction.”

The management does not have to resign, but the external parties can, among other things, provide solicited and unsolicited criticism of the improvements. The clinic has promised to cooperate fully, the minister said. The experts have access to the clinic, can talk to employees and request documentation.

Luciano D. and Sherwin W. escaped from the Nijmegen TBS clinic. © Police

