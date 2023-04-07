A 23-year-old TBS detainee has confessed to having assaulted an 89-year-old woman in the Veldese Bos in Warnsveld last October. He grabbed her by her breasts and buttocks, and would have pushed her. The victim was left bleeding profusely in the bushes. “I thought he was going to rape me.”
Bob Young
