Journalist and TV presenter Vladimir Pozner, who stayed at a hotel in Tbilisi, said that he was safe.

Posner arrived in Georgia to celebrate his 87th birthday on Thursday, April 1. However, representatives of non-governmental organizations and some members of the opposition were outraged by the visit of the journalist.

Protesters argue that Posner does not recognize the territorial integrity of Georgia and that his presence in the country is unacceptable. They entered the hotel and started a protest, which led to clashes with the police.

“I’m at the hotel now. Safe “, – said Posner”RIA News”, Specifying that he is under the protection of police officers.

According to the TV presenter, he planned to return to Russia on Saturday, but this may happen earlier.

On March 8, one of the leaders of the Georgian opposition party United National Movement, Khatia Dekanoidze, promised to hold a large-scale protest action if the authorities refused to call early parliamentary elections.