BMC was almost successful in controlling Corona through lockdown. On the other hand, TB disease became uncontrolled during this period. The reason for this was given to health workers running TB campaigns to deal with corona. Because of this, these people could not reach TB patients on time.This is the reason that where 11 TB patients were found in Mumbai in March, then the figure has crossed 500 by December after nine months. This has led to a clash of officials of the TB control department. The corona slows down and the BMC’s TB control department is gearing up to deal with it once the lockdown is relaxed.

Door-to-door survey every year

Explain that a door-to-door survey is done every year to diagnose leprosy and TB patients. TB patients could not be diagnosed in time this year due to the health system being busy during the Corona period, due to which cases increased. As soon as the lockdown was relaxed, BMC campaigned for the whole month to diagnose TB patients.

From December 1 to 16, leprosy and TB patients were surveyed, then from 17 to 31 December, TB Department staff reached homes that were locked in lockdown. In December, the first TB campaign was run for a week in March, the month of lockdown, after which all the workers went to war from Corona.

According to a report by BMC’s health department, in the last week of March, 447 teams surveyed 5,84,192 people, out of which 859 suspected TB patients were found, including 11 who were found infected with TB disease, while in the entire December month. The 3451 team surveyed 9,88,126 people. The survey found 9619 suspected TB patients and more than 500 people with TB disease.

‘People did not investigate due to fear’

BMC Executive Health Officer Dr. Mangla Gomare said that the TB drive was affected in the lockdown. Traffic system was at a standstill, private dispensaries were closed. So the test was also limited. Not only this, in the early days of the Corona period, people were not coming out for the investigation of fear, because the symptoms of Corona and TB disease were similar, but there was more emphasis on TB campaign in unlock, in which patients also got more. . 15 new leprosy patients have also been found in this unlocked procedure.

Number of patients tripled this year

According to Health Department data, the number of patients has tripled this year compared to last year. Last year, 170 TB patients were diagnosed in the campaign. Last year, TB campaign was conducted from 6 to 19 May and 26 September to 10 October.