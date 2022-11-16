The Flying Mantuan has been the emblem of car and motorcycle racing, for that unique way of tackling them and that philosophy of the extreme: “Before a race you only need to book a one-way ticket”. He told it to the Drake who said of him: “He never starts beaten. And that time”

Massimo Falcioni – Milan

On 16 November 1892, 130 years ago, Tazio Nuvolari was born in Castel d’Ario, the “flying Mantuan” emblem of motorcycling and motoring of all times. Nuvolari has won everything and more, both on two wheels and on four. His name is written in the rolls of honor of every major race held in the thirty years between 1920 and 1950. No other motorsport champion raced for such a long period. No one like him has been the man to beat for three decades. No other champion has been in people’s hearts, not only in Italy, out of time. This, above all, for his way of conceiving racing and for his way of running and for how he faced his opponents every time.

a lion fight — "Single" driver who doesn't accept the decline of the end of his career and who seeks the end in a racing car, in the race. Instead, he will die in his bed, at the age of 61, after dedicating his whole life to 2 and 4 wheel competitions. Nivola was still trying to cross "his" finish line to find himself. He is the driver who survives, like a giant, still today in the time of the dazzling races of show-business. Nuvolari had read Victor Hugo: "The incomprehensible occupies too much space for the improbable to remain a little". In that Italy always in search of heroes, in that troubled era between the two wars, the hero emerged from the rumble of the slopes, often stained with blood like the battlefields. Tazio Nuvolari has risen eternally among the Italian sports deities, going beyond the borders of the Belpaese. Ferdinand Porsche had called him "the greatest driver of the past, present and future". Enzo Ferrari recalled: "Tazio was a quick and caustic little man. Holding a handlebar or a steering wheel in his hand, he became a giant, an artist, the only one who never complained about himself, even when he was inferior. He has never started out beaten. He has always fought like a lion even for the last step of the podium, also in order not to finish last with the engine in pieces ".

outspoken — Nuvolari, relentless on the track, even out of his racing car didn't mince words, not even when faced with the Drake. In 1932, upon leaving the Modena railway station for Sicily (the memorable edition of the Targa Florio won by Nivola with a record that would last for twenty years!) to Ferrari who had reminded him that he had booked a return ticket , Nuvolari replied: "They say you're a good administrator, but I realize that's not true. You had to let me reserve only the outward ticket, because when you leave for a race you have to foresee the possibility of returning in a wooden trunk". In practice for a subsequent Targa Florio, the car driven by Nuvolari with the exceptional passenger the champion Giuseppe Campari went off the road and fell into a deep escarpment. The co-pilot had time to throw himself out of the mad fireball and after the thud he started shouting Tazio's name from top to bottom, without receiving an answer. He immediately dropped the silence of the tragedy. Campari got out at the crash site and, seeing the wrecked car empty, began calling in despair: "Tazio! Tazio, where are you set?". And Tazio came out of the slush with his finger on his lip to shut him up: "Shut up! Here is a quail nest with newborn quails". Also for his humanity, as well as for his class and for his way of running "at a loss", for his passion and for his pride, Nuvolari was loved by all and had become "the myth", emblem of a sport and a nation. The winning Italian, proud to be Italian, inside his racing car with a faded yellow T-shirt and that tricolor ribbon around his neck, held in place by the gold turtle-shaped brooch he received as a gift from Gabriele d'Annunzio.

the secret was… — What was special about Nivola on the track, besides his heart? “I was in the car with him – recalled Enzo Ferrari – and we were already miraculously out of some high-speed spins. He drove over the limit but the car didn’t go off the road. Throughout the parabola of the curve, Tazio never lifted his foot from the accelerator which, on the contrary, kept it flat. I understood his secret. He approached the curve much earlier than anyone else. And he did it in his own way, pointing the nose of the car abruptly against the inside edge, right at the point where the curve began. With pressed foot he started the car in dérapage, on all four wheels, exploiting the thrust of the centrifugal force, holding it with the driving force of the driving wheels. The nose of the car shaved the internal crease and when the curve ended and the straight opened, the car was already in the right position to continue straight ahead at high speed, without the need for other corrections. So in every curve. And the best time came out every time. No one, like him, combined such a high sensitivity of the machine with an almost inhuman courage “. Yes, a big heart and a prodigy technique of instinct beyond human possibilities, beyond physical laws.

the beginnings — Tazio Nuvolari had started racing late, officially (with a licence) in 1920, at the age of 27. In 1921 he made his car debut, with the Ansaldo 4CS, winning the Verona Cup. He won everything there was to win on motorbikes, especially with the legendary Bianchi 350 "Freccia Celeste", from 1924 to 1927. The same with four wheels, especially from 1930, the year of his consecration with Alfa Romeo, in particular with the cars of the Scuderia Ferrari. We do not retrace his long and brilliant career here. A single reminder of his mix of motorcycle and car racer, at the same time. Ninety-seven years ago, on 1 September 1925, in a test at Monza with the new 8-cylinder Alfa Romeo P2 2000 (the Casa del Portello had to find a replacement for Antonio Ascari who perished on 26 July in an accident in the French GP at Monthléry) , the champion from Mantua goes off at great speed at the second in Lesmo, seriously injuring himself and ending up in hospital. Bianchi are desperate because a few days later the Monza motorcycle GP is scheduled and the doctors expect a hospital stay of at least a month, maybe more. Despite the wounds and some fractures, Tazio had a leather corset made to keep him fixed in the "extended" position, typical of the rider on a motorbike. Feverish, with compliant doctors and health personnel, Nivola was taken to the racetrack ready to face the European champion Jimmy Simpson on AJS and the deputy Wal Handley on Rex Acme and the other opponents of the Norton, Sumbean, Harley-Davidson squadrons, a race- ordeal of 300 km! "Don't fall – the doctors had told him – if you fall you will be paralyzed for life!". Tazio throws himself onto the track in the fray: he fights and in the end wins on his roaring "Celestial Arrow", carried in triumph by the 100,000 present. Nuvolari would later say: "I felt my feet splash inside my boots like when you go hunting in a swamp. How much water, I thought. And instead it was the blood that flowed from the wounds". From there begins the legend of Nivola.