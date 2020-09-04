The “NSU 2.0” was more intensive and active earlier than previously known. The main suspect police officer has called for the election of the AfD.

FRANKFURT AM / KIRTORF / BERLIN taz | The perpetrator or perpetrators who have more than 80 “NSU 2.0”-Sending threatening mails spied out target persons more intensively than previously known. As taz research has shown, a man tried by phone in August 2018 to get private data from taz author * in Hengameh Yaghoobifarah. At the time, he phoned the taz editorial office, pretended to be a police officer and made a threat. This call is precisely referred to in two later “NSU 2.0” slices.

At the time of the call, no threats from “NSU 2.0” were publicly known. The messages in which the phone call is mentioned were sent in October 2019 and June 2020 from the address that the investigators assign to the “NSU 2.0”. “SS-Obersturmbannführer” is given as the sender. It is a mail account with the provider Yandex, whose username is a racist swear word.

The “leader” of the “NSU 2.0”, as the sender calls himself, expresses several times in emails that Yaghoobifarah is receiving “special treatment”, that it is “our primary goal”. Yaghoobifarah has been receiving massive threats for a long time, which increased again after a column critical of the police in June 2020.

In the “NSU 2.0” mails that the taz has received, several private data of people who are not publicly known who have received threatening letters from the “NSU 2.0” are mentioned. Including an old and the current address of the Frankfurt lawyer Seda Başay-Yıldız, as the taz had reported. Başay-Yıldız received the first known threat from “NSU 2.0” by fax in August 2018. Shortly before, private data had been retrieved from her on a service computer in a Frankfurt police station.

A suspected police officer

The investigators still suspect a Frankfurt police officer to have requested the data and sent the “NSU 2.0” faxes. The suspicion that he is behind the threatening emails has not been confirmed, according to the Frankfurt public prosecutor. A year ago, the public prosecutor made a request for legal assistance to Russia in order to get the traffic data of the Yandex address. According to taz information, this has not yet been answered, although the German side has followed up several times.

According to taz research, the accused police officer is the police officer Johannes S. The current 31-year-old belonged to a chat group in which police officers from the 1st precinct exchanged right-wing extremist content. According to the public prosecutor’s office, intensive investigations were conducted against him from May 2019 to the end of 2019. In June 2019, the investigators searched his apartment in Frankfurt and his house in Kirtorf in Central Hesse for the second time. His communications were also monitored.

Johannes S. expressed himself politically in social networks. On Facebook, for example, shortly before the 2013 federal election, he wrote: “On the 22nd it’s a cross for the AfD …. and no, this vote is NOT given away!” When the G20 summit took place in Hamburg, he posted a “Fck Antifa ”lettering, plus hashtags such as #scheisslinke, #terrorvonlinks and #ingedankenbeidenkollegen. The posts are available to the taz. Johannes S. did not want to speak to the taz and did not answer any written questions.

It is unclear how the “NSU 2.0” sender obtained the current address of Başay-Yıldız. The Hessian Interior Minister Peter Beuth (CDU) said on Thursday in the plenum of the state parliament in Wiesbaden that there had been no further illegal inquiries in the police system in Hesse.

You can read the entire research on the threatening letters from the “NSU 2.0” and the suspicious police officer in the taz on the weekend of 5./6. September 2020.