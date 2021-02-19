Apparently an AfD-affiliated organization should be built with money from arms deals. It’s about combat training and retreats abroad.

MUNICH / BERLIN taz | An arms trading ring that was blown in Bavaria is said to have financed an AfD-affiliated organization. According to taz research, several of the accused were driving forces behind the establishment of the “Patriotic Alternative”, an organization that initially emerged in Hesse as a kind of association to support the right-wing extremist “wing” of the AfD around Björn Höcke. This emerges from internal documents, e-mails and messenger messages from those involved, as well as conversations with several of the 16 accused and witnesses.

According to information from the taz, the investigations by the Bavarian Central Office for Combating Extremism and Terrorism have so far shown that the proceeds from the arms sales should at least partially serve to set up a Bavarian regional association of the “Patriotic Alternative”. A photo available to taz shows how representatives of the organization presented a banner of the “Patriotic Alternative” at the Kyffhäusertreffen 2016 together with Höcke.

The presumed head of the arms trade ring is Alexander R., a 48-year-old former customs officer from Munich who was previously active with the NPD and has systematically networked with many right-wing extremist organizations since 2016, including the Identitarian Movement, the European Action and the Memorial Guthmannshausen in Thuringia, a meeting place for Holocaust deniers. He also joined the AfD.

A weapon of war at home

According to the documents available to the taz, the plans for the “Patriotic Alternative” were very extensive. It is a matter of “pooling resources in a goal-oriented and efficient manner and creating parallel structures for national, people-conscious Germans and Europeans”, as Alexander R. puts it in an internal document. There were plans to build German settlements in Hungary, Russia and Croatia as a place of retreat “far from gender mainstreaming and historical indoctrination”. Combat training and security companies are also mentioned in the documents. The whole thing should therefore be organized under the guise of a supposedly apolitical cover organization.

According to taz information, the Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating five other people who are said to have been involved in the sale and distribution of the weapons. Ten other people are accused of buying weapons. Among them is an employee in the constituency office of the Bavarian AfD member of the Bundestag Petr Bystron. She is said to have kept a weapon of war at home for the arms dealers. Research by the taz also shows that she already has a criminal record for illegally possessing a pistol. The weapons are said to have been smuggled into Germany from Croatia. Designations of motor vehicle parts were used as code names, such as “moped gear” or “long gear with manual pump”.

The main accused, Alexander R., is in custody. His lawyer did not respond to a taz request.

You can read the entire research on the alleged arms trade ring, the main accused Alexander R. and his connections in the taz on the weekend of 20./21. February 2021.