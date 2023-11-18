Fan passed awayA Taylor Swift concert in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday has been postponed due to the extreme heat currently prevailing in Brazil. The American singer reports the news from her dressing room, she writes on her Instagram Stories. “The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers and crew members always comes first.”
Latest update:
22:22
