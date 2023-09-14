Shakira had a tremendous presentation at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. She performed her hit songs such as ‘Loba’, ‘Hips Don’t Lie’, ‘Suerte’, ‘Te Notice, I Announce’ and the song dedicated to Gerard Pique. In this way, she won the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. The audience exploded with amazement when she saw her on stage and it was no wonder. The American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift herself was stunned by the artist’s performance, so much so that her reactions went viral on social networks.

Meanwhile, the ‘Acróstico’ singer dedicated some heartfelt words in the midst of the recognition she received at the MTV VMAs gala. “I want to thank my colleagues. I simply could not live without them. To the wonderful women who work with me. I want to thank my parents, my children Milan and Sasha, thank you for supporting me, encouraging me. To my fans, you are my army, this It is for you, my people from Latin America, for giving me so much strength to move forward,” he said.

#Taylor #Swifts #reactions #Shakiras #impressive #performance #MTV #VMAs