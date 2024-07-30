Taylor Swift says she is “completely shocked” by the massacre occurred yesterday in the English city of Southport where two girls were killed and nine others were injured during a yoga and dance class open to primary school students and inspired by the music of the famous American pop star.



Horror in Liverpool, 17-year-old stabs girls during a dance workshop with Taylor Swift’s music: several injured, two little girls died July 29, 2024

“The horror of yesterday’s attack has overwhelmed me,” the singer said on her Instagram profile, stressing that the victims “were just kids in a dance class” and admitting that she was so shocked that she did not know how to adequately express her sympathy to the affected families.

Meanwhile, the British broadcaster ITV released a video showing the arrest of the 17-year-old who was arrested yesterday for the knife massacre that took place in a centre frequented by pregnant women, new mothers and children, Hart Space, in Southport, a city on the edge of the Liverpool metropolitan area, in which two little girls were killed and nine others were injured, six of whom are in critical condition, as are the two adults who intervened to try to save them from the fury of the attacker.

In the video, filmed by a camera placed at the entrance of a house, the attacker can be seen wearing a green hoodie and a mask wandering in front of a house in the residential area of ​​the attack: after a few seconds he is surrounded by armed police patrols who arrest him without difficulty. According to a testimony taken by the Guardian, the young attacker had arrived in the street where the massacre took place, Hart Street, by taxi and had left without paying, then entered Hart Space while a yoga and dance class open to primary school students and inspired by the music of American pop star Taylor Swift was in progress. The situation was made even more dramatic by the fact that the massacre occurred shortly before the end of the lesson, as parents were arriving to pick up their children.