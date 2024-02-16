Behind the Mass shooting at Kansas City Chiefs parade in which Lisa Lopez-Galvan lost her life and which shook the United States, her family turned to GoFundMe to create a fund in your memory and face the painful situation. This noble cause caught the attention of singer Taylor Swift, who donated a significant amount.

The donation campaign was published on Thursday, with the goal of raising US$75,000 to support the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan. The woman who lost her life at the age of 44 is survived by her husband, with whom she had been married for 22 years, and her two children.. “This fund has been created to benefit the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan. “Lisa was celebrating the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade when she was senselessly murdered,” the site states.

Taylor Swift, who was present at the Super Bowl and is in a relationship with Travis Kelcetight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, made several donations totaling US$100,000 to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvanwho is remembered by all her loved ones, according to the publication.

Taylor Swift made two donations to Lisa Lopez-Galvan's family. Photo: www.gofundme.com/f/elizabeth-lopezgalvan-memorial

“I send you my deepest condolences for your devastating loss. Love, Taylor Swift”, the singer wrote in the two donations of US$50,000 each, which she made during the early hours of Friday. The artist's team confirmed that these donations were legitimate to Variety.

How to help the family of the woman murdered in the parade shooting in Kansas City, United States?



Anyone can participate in the donation organized for Lisa Lopez-Galvan's family through the site GoFundMe. The campaign organized by Rose Lopez Shaw is called “Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan Memorial”. “We ask that you continue to keep his family in your prayers as we mourn the loss of his life. This fund will help provide vital financial support to his family as they process this unthinkable tragedy. Any amount is appreciated,” the publication indicates.

So far, more than 2,800 people have participated in the campaign, which has surpassed its goal by far, raising US$250,925.