D.So it’s a, the next album. Just five months after “Evermore”, Taylor Swift released “Fearless (Taylor’s Version) on Friday. The album is not entirely new: The singer has re-recorded her 2008 album, which includes the songs “Lovestory” and “You Belong With Me” and added a few songs that were not included in the 13 tracks at the time had made a comprehensive record.

Julia Anton Editor in the Society department at FAZ.NET

The new recording of “Fearless” was preceded by a dispute over the so-called “Masters”, the original recordings of her six albums that she had recorded on her previous label Big Record Machine, including “1989” and “Red”. When she moved to Republic Records in 2018, Big Record Machine kept the Masters. The company was bought shortly afterwards by Scooter Braun, who Swift accuses of bullying. She was not given the opportunity to buy the rights to her original recordings, claimed the singer – and announced that she would re-record her albums herself as soon as the relevant legal deadlines had expired.

Swift is not the first to reissue old songs, but even some fans reacted skeptically at first, especially with regard to the oldest albums “Taylor Swift” (2006) and “Fearless” (2008). When writing her albums, the singer drew on her own wealth of experience for a long time, which made her music particularly authentic for many fans. At 31, is it even possible to credibly relate to the emotional state of a young person? And hasn’t she developed too much vocally to sing the same way as she did at the beginning of her career?

Youthful fairytale romance in “Fearless”

When Fearless came out in 2008, Swift was just 18 years old. It was a teen album for teenagers, with songs about first kisses and first lovesickness. The songs paint the picture of a growing young woman who is just beginning to say goodbye to a fairytale-like idea of ​​love and who has not yet completely shed her youthful naivete. Princes and princesses appear, white horses, kissing is preferred in the rain. Her voice is not quite as pronounced as it is today and strikes higher notes even more often, the guitar sound is strongly reminiscent of her origins in the country scene.

Nonetheless, the album was her first success outside of the country charts at the time. For “You Belong With Me” she finally won an MTV Video Music Award – and was interrupted at the ceremony by Kanye West, who complained that Beyoncé deserved the award much more. A defining event in Swift’s career. In the years that followed, the singer released countless other hits, which at first sounded more poppy and finally took on more of an indie direction. She picked up one prize after another and also led public feuds with West, Katy Perry, Spotify and Apple, slipped into anorexia, defended herself against sexual harassment in court and was beaten by the gossip press because of her supposedly too frequent partner changes.

Can you – especially under these conditions – sound the same at 31 as at 18? Taylor Swift can. If you only know her songs from the radio, you won’t hear any difference. Swift has refrained from changing lyrics and melodies, although she could certainly formulate some things better today, even better compose them. Vocally, too, she copies “Fearless” almost perfectly. Only occasionally can you hear a passage that her voice has long since been further developed and has become fuller. In general, it is at best soulful nuances that differentiate the “Taylor’s Version” from the original recordings. When, at the end of the song “Fifteen”, she says to her 15 year old self: “Take a deep breath as you walk through the doors”, there seems to be even more warmth in the invitation than 13 years ago. And doesn’t it sound stronger and more powerful in “You Belong With Me”?

Another sign of Swift’s self-empowerment

The six new songs fit seamlessly into the album. There are no outstanding pieces among them, they are much more a gift to the fans and a further sign of Swift’s self-empowerment: She has not only brought back her own songs, but even added a few more. And it is a declaration of war on Scooter Braun and the investment firm Shamrock, which bought Swift’s music catalog for around 300 million dollars in the fall of 2020 – as Swift himself claims, even in this case she was not given the opportunity to buy her music herself.

The resumption of the other albums should be of a similar quality, and then all of her works will soon be on the market on her terms. That her fans, who have already expressed themselves euphorically on social networks and raved about a musical journey back in time to their teenage years, will in future primarily listen to “Taylor’s Version” on streaming services is likely to be a given. And radio stations and other productions will most likely turn to the singer if they want to use her works – because Taylor Swift has already had an argument in the past that one shouldn’t mess with her when it comes to her music Apple and Spotify proven.