From: Lea Winkler

Superstar Taylor Swift has declared her support for Kamala Harris. The Democrats hope this will give them a boost in the election campaign. A survey provides some insight into this.

Washington, DC – In the TV debate between the presidential candidates for the US election 2024 have Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump demonstrated their rhetorical skills. In order to win over new voters, the candidates presented their planned policies. According to the survey before the US election by a polling institute commissioned by several US media outlets, including CNN, A total of 82 percent said that the TV debate will have no influence on their voting decision in November.

New poll on the US election: Superstar Taylor Swift sides with Harris

For one person, however, it was the trigger to take a public stance. Shortly after the TV debate, pop singer Taylor Swift announced on social media who she would vote for in November. “I will be voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz “, she told her 284 million Instagram-Followers.

New poll on the US election: Taylor Swift has no impact on the 2024 US election campaign

Swift called Harris “a steady, gifted leader, and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country when we are led by calm, not chaos.” At the same time, she encouraged her fans to research the candidates themselves and make their own choices ahead of the US election. She reminded first-time voters that “you have to be registered to vote.”

The singer managed to get around 406,000 clicks on the attached link to vote.gov, the website for voter registration. However, new polls for the 2024 US election show that her call has not yet found much resonance. In a new ABC/Ipsos-Poll found that only six percent were convinced to vote for Harris by Swift’s announcement. A full 13 percent said they would not vote for Harris because of Swift’s comments. 81 percent said they would not allow Swift to influence their vote in the US election.

Democratic campaign team uses Swift for election advertising: Harris-Waltz friendship bracelets

Harris’ campaign is using Swift’s support to drum up more publicity. In a new ad, the Democratic Party used new slogans: “A New Way Forward… Ready for It?” and “We’re In Our Kamala Era.” The first slogan is a reference to the title song of Swift’s 2017 album “Reputation.” The second alludes to Swift’s “Eras” concert tour.

In addition, the Campaign team friendship bracelets on the market. These are adjustable, waterproof bracelets made of blue and black thread and cream-colored clay beads with the words “Harris Walz” written on them. These friendship bracelets are a trademark of the “Swifties,” Taylor Swift’s fan community. The bracelets are a symbol of solidarity and are often exchanged or given as gifts.

The Harris campaign also used Swift songs to disparage Trump in a press release on Sunday, calling him “the smallest man who ever lived” in reference to a song from Swift’s latest album, “The Tortured Poets Department.”

Poll for the 2024 US election: Close race between Harris and Trump in the fight for the White House

Whether Swift ads are Democrats will have an impact on the US election, will be shown on November 5th. That is when US citizens will be asked to go to the polls. According to current polls for the 2024 US election, it will be a close race. The swing states will probably decide who will move into the White House.

Loud FiveThirtyEight The average polling rate in the swing state of Pennsylvania between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris is 47.4 percent for Harris and 46.9 percent for Trump. The current polls are also particularly close in six other swing states, including Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina and Georgia. (lw)