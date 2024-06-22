Birthday with music for Prince William who celebrated his 42nd birthday together with his children, George and Charlotte, at the Taylor Swift concert in Wembley, the London stop of his ‘The Eras Tour’.

The Prince of Wales thanked the singer for the “great evening” on the Kensington Palace account, where he also published a photo taken backstage where the 34-year-old pop star took a selfie with the three royals. “Thank you Taylor Swift for an amazing evening!” reads the caption of the post.

The ‘Shake It Off’ singer then posted a selfie of herself with William, the kids and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. “Happy Bday M8! The London shows are off to a splendid start,” she wrote.

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, three months after her cancer diagnosis, stayed at home with Prince Louis.