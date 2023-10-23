Home page World

From: Caroline Schäfer

He was actually a bodyguard on superstar Taylor Swift’s “Eras” world tour. Now your bodyguard is going to war against Hamas for Israel.

Tel Aviv – At the beginning of October, the terrorist organization Hamas launched attacks from the neighboring Gaza Strip on towns in Israel. Since then, both warring parties have been bombing each other non-stop. There are repeated reports during the war in Israel about volunteer fighters who take action themselves and put the terrorists to flight. This also includes a bodyguard from the USA.

War in Israel: Taylor Swift’s bodyguard fights against Hamas

More specifically, it is the Israeli bodyguard of the American pop singer Taylor Swift. He turned his back on the singer and therefore also the USA in order to fight for Israel against Hamas terror. “I could not stand idly by and watch families being slaughtered in their homes and burned alive,” the bodyguard – whose name is not known – told the Israeli daily Israel Hayom.

For this, the reservist gave up his life in the United States. “I have a pretty great life in America, a dream job, great friends and a comfortable home,” he said. He didn’t have to come back to Israel, but he couldn’t stand idly by.

Israel war: Taylor Swift’s bodyguard condemns Hamas actions

“They killed and slaughtered families in their beds along with their pets and in the end also burned down their houses,” said the bodyguard, describing Hamas’ atrocities. He condemned the terrorist organization in the strongest terms: “They are not people.” They too Israeli wife of a Bayern star shared an emotional statement.

The bodyguard already attracted enormous attention in the summer. At the time, he was working as a bodyguard for Taylor Swift on her global “Eras” tour. The 33-year-old fills sold-out stadiums in more than 57 countries, including… Taylor Swift is expected in Munich. Videos on social media showed her bodyguard accompanying the superstar off stage and scanning her fans for possible dangers with his eyes. For this he received great admiration.

The network also responded to his voluntary work in Israel. “This man is a hero, he could easily stay and work for Swift and make a good living. Instead, he is willing to risk his life for his country and his fellow Israeli citizens,” commented a user on the short message service X (formerly Twitter). “Doing something for your country in its hour of need is a sign of honor for me,” says another.

War in Israel claims many victims: Taylor Swift criticized

Taylor Swift, on the other hand, received criticism from some followers. Among other things, she reported that she had not yet commented on current events The Times of Israel. Others criticized the timing of their announcement Cinema hits for the world tour.

The war in Israel continues to claim numerous victims. According to the Israeli Ministry of Health, at least 1,400 people have died in Israel so far, hundreds of them civilians. But there are also countless deaths in the Gaza Strip. There is also a lack of water, food, medicine and fuel. After the Hamas attack Hundreds of people in Munich expressed their solidarity with Israel. A A man from Munich, on the other hand, experienced the Israel War first hand. (cheese)