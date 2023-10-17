Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 17:22



| Updated 5:31 p.m.

Israeli reservists are being called up to fight in the war against Hamas. One of the latest cases that has come to light is that of Taylor Swift’s bodyguard, who has left her life in the United States to join the conflict. «I got my dream job, which I love, great friends who I call family and a very comfortable home. “I didn’t have to come here, but I couldn’t stand by while families are massacred and burned alive in their homes just for being Jews or for being Israelis,” she said.

The former member of the security team of one of the most famous singers in the world, who went viral with a video in which he appears carrying Swift during one of her concerts on ‘The Eras Tour’, has decided to leave his position, for the one who earned around $500,000 a year, and a completely comfortable life, to fight for what he believes is right.

🇵🇸🇮🇱 | ISRAEL-GAZA WAR: Singer Taylor Swift’s Israeli bodyguard just quit her job to fight Hamas. He called on people to “not sit still and do nothing. Don’t be on the wrong side of history.”

pic.twitter.com/KEYEUk2pQB — Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) October 16, 2023

The bodyguard, who was a member of the Israel Defense Forces before agreeing to work for the artist, has called to support the Jewish State, “not to sit still and do nothing and not to be on the wrong side of history.” “It shouldn’t just be about one person. It should be: ‘I am with humanity!!!’ », she has said. And he added, “While one side protects babies, children and the elderly, the other uses them as human shields.”