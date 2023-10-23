Home page World

Caroline Schäfer

First he supported the superstar on the Eras tour. Now Taylor Swift’s bodyguard is turning his back on her and going to war for Israel.

Munich – Several bodyguards are ensuring the safety of superstar Taylor Swift on her “Eras” world tour. This initially included a man who has now returned to his home country and is now voluntarily fighting in the war in Israel against the terrorist organization Hamas.

News about the war in Israel: Taylor Swift’s bodyguard fights against Hamas

Even before supporting the superstar at live performances, he is said to have served in the Israeli military. It wasn’t until the summer that it was seen on social media. At the time, the man was working as a bodyguard for Taylor Swift on her global tour, which is scheduled to hit more than 57 countries. Videos showed her bodyguard accompanying the superstar off the stage and scanning her fans for possible dangers with his eyes. For this he received great admiration.

The bodyguard was now also admired for his commitment to Israel. “It’s great to read and hear about this,” wrote one user on the short message service X (formerly Twitter). “What a career change! From protecting Taylor Swift to defending borders, this bodyguard deserves an award for the most unexpected career move of the year,” another commented.

War in Israel: Bodyguard turns his back on Taylor Swift – “I couldn’t stand idly by

For the Israeli bodyguard, the decision seemed to have been made quickly. “I could not stand idly by as families were slaughtered in their homes and burned alive,” he admitted to the Israeli daily Israel Hayom a.

In return, the reservist left a lot behind in the USA. “I have a pretty great life in America, a dream job, great friends and a comfortable home,” he said. But Hamas’s atrocities made the man change his mind. “They killed and slaughtered families in their beds along with their pets and ended up burning their houses too,” he said. He also condemned the terrorist organization in the strongest possible terms: “They are not people.”

Israel confirms: Bodyguard returns to fight for his homeland

The State of Israel’s Instagram channel also confirmed that Swift’s bodyguard had returned home to fight for his country. “We love you Eran,” captioned the picture on the social network. But not everyone seemed to agree with the post. “Leave Taylor Swift out of this game,” one user wrote. It is not known how closely the bodyguard worked with Taylor Swift. A request from the magazine Variety her management left unanswered.

How The Times of Israel reported, Taylor Swift also received criticism, including for her silence on current developments in Israel and the Gaza Strip. Others criticized the timing of the announcement of their hit film’s world tour.

While Israel’s army wants to increase air strikes against the Islamist Hamas, according to its spokesman, the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is worsening for the remaining people. According to five UN organizations, the situation on site is “catastrophic”. Hundreds of thousands of people are dependent on help; children, pregnant women and older people are particularly at risk.

Meanwhile, Hamas has abducted numerous people from Israel to the Gaza Strip. A presenter therefore criticized a Hamas leader on live television. A German woman who was missing since the Hamas attack is now believed to be dead. (cheese)