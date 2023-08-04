The new idol for truckers is Taylor Swift. And not just for musical or aesthetic talents: the star has just given each of the 50 TIR drivers on his tour a bonus check for $100,000 after their last show in California. A concrete gesture of recognition for those who have sacrificed family, loved ones and have undergone exhausting shifts and journeys around the USA. A gesture, it must be said, never seen before in the world of music and which represents a kind of universal recognition to the most oppressed and exploited category of the modern era: the truck drivers who every day with their hard work ensure the functioning of all global logistics . Without them, the economy would be paralyzed and the American star’s gesture thus becomes a kind of world medal for their hard work.

Certainly Taylor Swift’s tour was one of the most significant entertainment events this year and it has grown large enough to have a measurable impact on the US economy. She also made headlines for her fans, who were so excited at a recent show in Seattle that it caused a seismic event. These are impressive stories, but it must be said that other musical groups have achieved similar things and that no one – until today – has ever remembered the truckers.

And it was Taylor Swift herself who donated 5 million dollars to them, to the workers behind the wheel who made the tour possible in silence and sacrifice, moving all the equipment from one city to another. And we talk about a gigantic job because Swift’s shows feature elaborate soundstages and massive lighting equipment. Not counting all the speakers and audio equipment.

It’s true that the shows have grossed over $1 billion, but a donation like this has never been seen before. And now, for Mexico (the next stop on the tour) and then shows scheduled throughout South America, Asia, Australia and Europe truckers from all over the world are already lining up to assist the star on her travels.